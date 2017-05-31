Donald Trump's Most Miserable Homecoming

Donald Trump may be back in the White House, after his disastrous tour of the Middle East and Europe. But he's not a happy man.
He has "family problems."
Jared Kushner deserves a bit of sympathy. All his life he’s been serving his father or father-in-law. All his career he’s been thrust into roles he’s not ready for. His background has ill prepared him for national government. Now he is in a realm where his instincts seem to lead him astray and where there’s a chance he will end up in disgrace and possibly under indictment.
He must be wondering whether Jared and him are going to end up in the Big House together.
So it couldn't be a worse homecoming.
Trump returns to the White House this week just as he left -- lonely, angry and not happy with much of anyone. The presidency, Donald Trump is discovering, is not an easy or natural fit.
"He now lives within himself, which is a dangerous place for Donald Trump to be," says someone who speaks with the President. "I see him emotionally withdrawing. He's gained weight. He doesn't have anybody whom he trusts."
Trump has been staying up late, and tweeting crazy stuff...
And when late last night he tweeted out this cryptic message:
The internet went wild.
It’s a good guess that the word he was looking for was “coverage.” But the tweet, and the thought, remained incomplete. Within 45 minutes, it had been retweeted more than 25,000 times and “liked” more than 30,000 times.
With people all over the place wondering whether Trump had collapsed in mid-sentence...
Or had taken the wrong drug, or rubbed the wrong orb...
I don't always #covfefe, but when I do pic.twitter.com/aGvphjVJ7T— Tina-TheResistance (@trcfwtt) May 31, 2017
Or was fighting with Melania. Again...
Or had finally lost his mind...
Or whatever...You used to #covfefe me on my cell phone. pic.twitter.com/rkp5r9XDJ0— Matt Slevinsky (@_MATTATTAK) May 31, 2017
As for me, I think that all of this just proves once again that Trump has neither the mind nor the stamina to be president.
Last week, at the Group of Seven meetings, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan together walked the streets of Taormina, Italy, to a photo op about 700 yards away.
President Trump, the healthiest man ever elected president (or so his doctor assured us), followed in a golf cart.
Trump clearly prefers to experience life through the windshield of a golf cart. Once you understand that, his policy agenda and worldview make a lot more sense.
He's out of his depth, he can't keep up, the stress is getting too much, he hates his job.
And all that remains to be determined is when will he resign?
Or when will he collapse?
And when he finally does, will he require a pair of golden handcuffs?
Or will a strait jacket be good enough?
