Monday, November 13, 2017
Why Does The Con Media Hate Justin Trudeau So Much?
Well it's now been two days since the Con media went after Justin Trudeau for allegedly sabotaging a trade deal by missing a meeting.
In what can only be described as a pig wrestling contest.
Which as you know ended badly, with our porky media looking like idiots.
Since they revealed their blatant bias, and blew what was left of their credibility out of the water, they have been keeping a very low profile hoping no doubt that nobody noticed.
But I who did notice, keep getting asked the same haunting question.
Why do they hate Justin Trudeau so much?
And the only rational explanation I can think of is the one I mentioned the other day:
They are desperate to please their corporate masters...
And I also believe angry at the Liberals for not giving them the money to save their failing media organizations.
But the puzzling part is while that might explain the behaviour of the boys at Postmedia...
Who are truly desperate, and getting ready to swim for their lives.
It doesn't explain why the CBC, which is already funded with our tax dollars, is so biased.
Or why people like Rosemary Barton might as well be working for the Cons...
Or why their so-called CBC Opinions page is a right-winger's dream.
The number of National Post contributors who are at home at CBC Opinions is cause for concern. If the current brou-ha-ha about Julie Payette is any indication, CBC Opinions is apparently a location where the rage industry can trigger responses from every white guy writer at the National Post who sees the Rat Signal.
And resembles a branch of the National Post, where left-wing writers are practically verboten.
But while it's easy to blame that on the fact the CBC Opinions producer is Robyn Urback an uber right wing asshole who once worked for the Post...
And who was recently seen trashing Julie Payette.
In a manner that would have pleased Ezra Levant, or pleasured the religious fanatic Andrew Scheer...
Who strangely enough is never criticized in the pages of CBC Opinions, despite his misogyny, his homophobia, or the way he lies like a thief.
I think what best explains the behaviour of our grubby parliamentary media is its incestuous nature.
Ottawa is a small town, it's easy to get bored.
Or sleep with each other's spouses.
And even easier to see yourself as part of a small beleaguered group standing up for your friends who are about to lose their jobs.
And easy to start demanding, in your mind at least, that the Liberals pay up, or ELSE.
In the manner of the Three Musketeers, or whatever....
And all I can say is if that does explain why our ratty Con media is so biased, and why they seem so eager to jump on the Liberals and gnaw away at them, they are playing with fire.
For they are corrupting our democracy. They are offending the wishes of most Canadians. They are behaving like a Con cult.
And it will only take one to break the vow of silence.
And they'll all hang together....
