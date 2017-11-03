Friday, November 03, 2017
The Day Donald Trump's Twitter Feed Disappeared
As Robert Mueller closes in on Donald Trump, the Orange Oaf has been tweeting up a storm, hoping to distract Americans from his crime family's problems.
And while many of those tweets fly out of his gaping pie hole like bats out of a cave.
Most of them fly out of his other end.
So you can imagine what a pleasant surprise it must have been to check out Trump's Twitter page, and discover that it had disappeared.
This is the way the world ends: not with a bang but a deleted Twitter account.
At least, so it appeared for 11 minutes Thursday evening, when visitors to President Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, were informed that there was no such thing.
And although this was a bit anti-climactic:
After saying in an initial statement that the account had been “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” Twitter announced that a rogue customer support worker had done it on his or her last day at the company.
I want to thank that rogue worker for making the world a better place to live in, if only for eleven minutes.
For the truth is that if Trump wasn't the President of the United States, Twitter would have taken down his account long ago, for spreading lies and filth all over the planet.
And of course for stealing an election with the help of the Russians
By forcing millions of people to read his moronic 140-character proclamations, just to find out whether they are going to live or die tomorrow at the tiny hands of a madman, Trump has also done more to debase the quality of their lives than any other person in human history.
So I can only hope that Trump was about to tweet something when his account went down.
Because I can only imagine his reaction...
And I can only pray that when they hopefully find him one morning as stiff as a board, that he can be found in this position...
And that the coroner should rule that he loved himself too much.
And drowned in his own excrement...
