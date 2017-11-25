The Day Andrew Scheer Was Impaled On His Own Petard

Andrew Scheer tries so hard to hide his religious fanaticism behind a facade of normality.
And a creepy smile that seems almost screwed or glued on to his face.
But something always give him away.
Like the way he went after Justin Trudeau for defending Julie Payette.
Or his burning obsession with punishing universities for failing to live up to his idea of free speech.
Which in his case, amounts to the freedom to plaster campuses all over Canada with these kind of posters...
Even if most universities and most students don't want them.
As a right-wing Catholic extremist, it's also a good excuse for Scheer to bash secular and liberal values.
As well as the Canadians he hates the most...
While trying to bait Justin Trudeau into denouncing those who would defend the human rights of trans people and other minorities.
When will Justin Trudeau join us in condemning the recent crackdown on free speech at #Laurier? pic.twitter.com/hZOrLP9lgb— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) November 22, 2017
But as I've pointed out before, that can make Scheer and his stooges in the media look both dangerous and idiotic.
And sadly for Schmeagol, it seems to be happening again.
He has tempted the hand of fate, and found himself impaled on his own petard...
Or worse, caught between free speech, women's rights, and a Catholic university.
A Catholic university in Ottawa cancelled a contracted screening of an award-winning documentary about a doctor who provides abortions at sea and told organizers that they could either change the film or go somewhere else.
Now the Liberals are the ones demanding that the Con Defenders of the Faith stand up for free speech.
And Scheer and his new campaign manager Hamish Marshall are running for cover...
Global News requested a comment from Scheer on Saint Paul University’s decision not to allow the film to be shown on campus but has not received a response.
Because he knows he can't win that one.
One false move and he could be crucified, or die of hypocrisy.
And what's worse, he's not going to win this one either.
Justin Trudeau is going to look noble and decent, and somebody who is standing up for our Canadian values.
While Scheer and his Cons are going to look like religious fanatics, bigots, and Trump supporters.
Lose the support of young Canadians for at least a generation.
And dig their own graves just a little bit deeper...
You know, in a better time, the media would be denouncing those dangerous religious fanatics who threaten our democracy.
And are trying to take over our parliament.
But we live in dark times, the Con media is useless, and part of the problem.
So we must do it ourselves.
Resist those ghastly un-Canadian Cons and their creepy leader.
Before they turn us into a theocracy, and tear this country apart...
Scheer is one of the crazies that Harper muzzled from 2006-15.ReplyDelete
The pronoun thing is not anything I care about but its kind of ridiculous. If we need a third pronoun it should be person and lets just stop at that.ReplyDelete
If people refuse to acknowledge the LGBT community lets stop that.
Otherwise we have much bigger fish to fry together.