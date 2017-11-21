Tuesday, November 21, 2017
The Day Andrew Scheer Revealed His Inner Harper
Ever since Hamish Marshall left The Rebel to become the Con's new campaign manager, Andrew Scheer has tried hard to please him by attempting to change his image from Mr Rebel groupie to Mr Nice Guy.
But no matter how hard he tries, it's just not him.
He's not a nice guy, he's a nasty religious fanatic. He was for Brexit for all the wrong reasons. He roots for Donald Trump and Jason Kenney.
And every now and then he reveals who he really is...
Like he did yesterday, when he revealed his inner fascism.
The Opposition says it will not support the Liberal bill to overhaul national security, with Conservatives ripping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government as soft on terrorists in the face of returning Daesh fighters
Or his inner Harper.
Scheer mocked Liberal plans for extremists he said left Canada to fight allied soldiers, watch as they “burned to death in a cage,” sold “women and girls into slavery,” and “who pushed homosexuals off of buildings just for being gay.”
Because who can forget how Stephen Harper liked to use those cages to try to make Justin Trudeau look weak?
Or forget how he tried to use fear to terrorize Canadians into voting for him?
Or forget how tried to use Bill C51 to turn Canada into a police state...
Or ever forget that Scheer may mouth the words, but this is pure Harper Think...
The Conservatives claimed the Liberals’ plan as framed in Bill C59, tabled in June, weakens the powers of security agencies to act in emergencies by requiring agents to seek warrants to stop terrorist acts, by limiting the definition of terrorist propaganda to actual incitements to violence, and by curbing “threat disruption powers” CSIS had acquired under the past Conservative government.
Or fascism.
But what I personally find most disgusting, is Scheer's claim that he's concerned about LGBT people.
When he's made it clear that he considers gay Canadians "abhorrent."
And quite frankly, the feeling is mutual.
Which is why I am so glad to see this announcement:
For in addition to all the other good things about it, it will also put Scheer or Schmear between a rock and a hard place.
If he celebrates the apology, he'll lose half his bigot base.
If he fails to celebrate it, him and his Alt-right Mini-Me Hamish Marshall will lose any chance of winning over the millennials they need so badly....
Because no matter how hard Schmeagol tries to woo them, they hate bigots.
And as for using those cages, tell those grubby Cons we had enough of them with Harper.
And if those fascist want to keep beating that hollow drum.
Maybe they could do us all a favour, and make our country cleaner and safer.
By caging themselves instead...
Give us six more months to work on those two political thugs, and their filthy Cons.
And there won't be much left of them...
