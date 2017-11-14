Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Roy Moore and the Religious Perverts
I can't imagine a more satisfying situation, or justice more divine.
Roy Moore, the homophobic bigot who likes to portray himself as a God's gift to America, now being accused of being a pervert who liked to go after VERY young women.
Moore, who is running for a Senate seat in Alabama, is still claiming he kept his "gun" in his pants.
But with every passing day the evidence against him becomes more overwhelming.
With yet another woman, Beverly Young Nelson,coming forward yesterday to accuse him of being a bestial sexual predator.
An Alabama woman on Monday accused Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Alabama’s open U.S. Senate seat, of sexually assaulting her and bruising her neck in the late 1970s when she was 16 years old.
And describe how she was forced to fight him off.
“I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified,” Nelson said during the news conference, often becoming emotional as she described the attack that she alleges occurred about 40 years ago. “I thought that he was going to rape me.”
And as if that wasn't bad enough, there were also reports that Moore was once banned from an Alabama mall for coming on to teenage girls.
“The general knowledge at the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high-school dates,” one of the officers said.
I was told by a girl who worked at the mall that he’d been run off from there, from a number of stores. Maybe not legally banned, but run off,” one officer told me. He also said, “I heard from one girl who had to tell the manager of a store at the mall to get Moore to leave her alone.”
But while most decent people would be disgusted by Moore's pervert activities, it turns out some of his evangelical flock think there's nothing wrong with having sex with young girls.
Moore isn't alone in liking very young girls as sexual partners. The grooming of children to marry adult men is a common practice in American evangelical circles, and infamous child-bride advocates are celebrated on the lecture circuit, especially among home schoolers.
And if you're having trouble believing that, just ask one of Moore's strongest supporters, the smelly homophobe from Duck Dynasty Phil Robertson.
And the good news?
Many Evangelicals and other religious perverts, racists, and homophobes, may be waddling like ducks to embrace Moore...
While he rewrites the Bible.
But many other Republicans are running for cover.
Senate Republican leaders on Monday waged an urgent campaign to pressure GOP nominee Roy Moore to withdraw from the Alabama Senate race amid allegations of sexual misconduct, declaring him “unfit to serve” and threatening to expel him from Congress if he were elected.
And since they only have a two-seat majority in the Senate, Donald Trump and his Trumpkins may soon lose control of Congress.
Moore's reputation will almost certainly follow them all the way to the next election...
And since all that bad publicity is sure to remind many Americans that Donald Trump is also a religious hypocrite...
I wouldn't be surprised if the old religious fanatic, madman, bigot, and pervert Roy Moore, who would have us believe that he came down to earth to deliver it from the gay people.
And the liberated women, and the Muslims, and the atheists etc etc.
Will end up burning in the hell of his own making.
And helping to destroy the Republican Party.
Praise the Lord !!! Hallelujah !!!
Burn baby burn....
pedophilia, religious perverts, Republican peverts, Roy Moore, The Death of the Republican Party
