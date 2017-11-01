Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Is Donald Trump Preparing To Fire Robert Mueller?
His terrified White House aides say they have never seen Donald Trump looking and sounding so crazy.
The terrorist tragedy in New York has temporarily distracted him, but according to reports he has only one thing on his mind.
How to save himself and his family from the grim reaper Robert Mueller.
And he is laying the groundwork for another Saturday Night Massacre.
Let’s be clear on what’s happening in our politics right now. President Trump and his media allies are currently creating a vast, multi-tentacled, largely-fictional alternate media reality that casts large swaths of our government as irredeemably corrupt — with the explicitly declared purpose of laying the rationale for Trump to pardon his close associates or shut down the Russia probe, should he deem either necessary.
With the intention of ridding himself of Mueller before he indicts any more members of the Trump mob.
The Associated Press reports that people who have spoken to Trump say that he has recently revisited the idea of trying to remove Mueller, now that Mueller appears to be digging into Trump’s finances. Meanwhile, CNN reports that former Trump strategist Stephen K. Bannon is privately urging Trump to try to get Republicans to defund Mueller’s probe.
And it is as the New York Times' editorial board calls it crazy talk.
Reading the increasingly outlandish theories cooked up by Mr. Trump’s defenders and apologists is like entering an alternate, upside-down universe where Hillary Clinton remains Public Enemy No. 1.
Mr. Trump would be wise to continue to ignore these loony ideas and restrain his own authoritarian reflexes. The president of the United States, no less than any citizen, lives under the law, not above it; Mr. Mueller’s investigation is the embodiment of that fact. Removing him now, after he has already secured two indictments, including one for Mr. Trump’s former campaign chief, and a guilty plea by a foreign-policy adviser, would send the message that Mr. Trump and his aides are accountable to no one.
It's a frightening situation, compounded by the fact that Trump's job approval has never been lower.
At a time when support for impeaching him has never been higher.
So a desperate Trump is probably capable of anything...
But that is also the good news.
For Trump would not be so crazy desperate if he couldn't see the writing on the wall.
And the day when Mueller comes down on them all...
I can't imagine a better day.
It's Mueller time in America.
And with a little bit of luck, as I've been saying for so long.
The monster Trump will end up in the place where he deserves...
