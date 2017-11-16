Is Andrew Scheer the New Jason Kenney?

When we last left Andrew Scheer he was walking through a quiet suburb looking like a dazed Forrest Gump, or a weirdo trying to pick up women.
And now we know what the ad produced by his new Mini-Me, Hamish Marshall, the nasty little man who used to work for the hate mongering Rebel, is supposed to do.
Introduce him to Canadians.
"Millions of Canadians don't know Andrew – and we need to change that," Marshall said in a pitch to party members in which he lauded Scheer as a "devoted father of five" who is "true to his conservative principles, in politics and out."
Even though he has been in Parliament for THIRTEEN years.
What?
But here's what I really don't understand.
Why is Marshall trying to portray the two-faced Schmeagol as a harmless suburban dad?
"The Liberals can take their cues from the cocktail circuit. We will take ours from the minivans, from the soccer fields, from the legion halls and the grocery stores.''
When he's as sinister as can be, and likes to schniff and drink as much as many other Canadians....
But wants to re-criminalize marijuana, so he can throw even more young people in jail.
And his other true"conservative principles" make him more of a monster than anything else...
And even a thick coating of lipstick can't disguise that he's as typically Canadian as a three dollar bill.
Which in turn makes me wonder why the grubby Con media insists on comparing him to Justin Trudeau.
The suburbanites who greet Scheer as he meanders by are all on a first-name basis with him. They’re glad enough to see him, but not inspired to rise from their benches. A young couple strolls past him without taking any note. Nobody follows or ventures to engage with him.
Trudeau is first shown at a podium engulfed in a delirious crowd of thousands. In the montage mixed with his speech, strangers press close, he clasps their hands, smiles warmly at close range, plays with kids. Just saying “hi” would never suffice.
When Justin is a man of the people....
While Scheer is a freakish religious fanatic who is best compared to Jason Kenney, whose "true conservative" principles he shares absolutely...
And what our wretched media should be asking Scheer is whether he too would go after bullied children.
Or try to punish women for having an abortion. Or whether he still believes gay people are "aberrant."
The dirty creamy bigot, who would threaten the lives of a million Canadians.
And of course what did he mean when on this new poster he talks about "those who would denigrate our country?"
Because it sounds really threatening, or really fascist, and a lot like what Stephen Harper used to say near the end of his depraved regime.
Even though Great Loser Leader also began his political career trying to sound like Mr Nice Guy...
And we all know how that turned out eh?
So why would we expect anything different from Harper's two grubby disciples?
When will the media start noticing how similar they are?
And stop trying to elect Scheer by spreading his filthy lies...
And the good news?
The Con media can huff and they can puff, and they can blow Scheer and Kenney until they are blue in the face.
But this is a crowd of more than 800 people lining up to see Justin Trudeau yesterday at an event in British Columbia...
Wow - over 800 people awaiting @JustinTrudeau & @GordieHogg outside Laura's Coffee & 5 Corners Café in #SouthSurreyWhiteRock! #LPC #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YeG0EdMcOF— Braeden Caley (@braedencaley) November 15, 2017
Ain't that something?
I guess the new generation knows bigots when they see them.
And they will send those dirty Cons to the final resting place where they belong....
No comments:
Post a Comment