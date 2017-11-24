Friday, November 24, 2017
Donald Trump's Sad and Scary Thanksgiving
As you probably know, yesterday Americans celebrated their Thanksgiving or Turkey Day. And sadly, there was at first glance, very little to give thanks for this year.
Although the biggest turkey in the United States, the so-called Orange Oaf, begged to disagree.
Claiming that it was the BEST Thanksgiving EVER.
And strongly suggesting that ALL Americans should thank The Donald for EVERYTHING!!!
And I mean ALL of them.
For once they were losers, but now they were WINNERS !!
On Thanksgiving, President Trump celebrated winning.
Early in the morning, he tweeted a list of wins, including the “highest Stock Market EVER,” a reduced unemployment rate and a new Supreme Court justice. A few hours later, he video-chatted with troops stationed around the world and told them that they are now winning because his administration is allowing them to do their jobs and win.
While forgetting to mention that his approval ratings are so low nobody could remember the last time an almost new president was so unpopular.
Or that only the idiot fringe was still loyal to him...
And for how much longer?
Or that many Americans believe that a person like Trump, with the nuclear codes for World War Three only a few feet away, could be dangerous, even FATAL.
But then of course, the Orange Oaf has so many other things to worry about.
Like the terrifying thought that his old buddy Mike Flynn, might be getting ready to squeal.
A lawyer for former national security adviser Michael Flynn informed an attorney for President Trump this week that he can no longer discuss the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, a sign that Flynn may be preparing to cooperate in the probe, people familiar with the investigation said.
The call from Flynn lawyer Robert Kelner to Trump attorney John Dowd came Wednesday evening and is a potentially ominous sign for Trump and his close associates.
Because if Flynn does squeal, he could help Bob Mueller hit Trump with all kinds of charges...
Charges that could eventually help evict Trump from the White House, or help send him to the Big House....
Which as you might have guessed by now, is one of my fondest dreams.
So when I think about it, progressive Americans do have something to celebrate. The slow implosion of Donald Trump.
And as Charles Blow writes, Thanksgiving is as good a time as ever to let the megalomaniac know exactly how most progressives feel about that orange turkey.
Donald Trump, I thought that your presidency would be a disaster. It’s worse than a disaster. I wasn’t sure that resistance to your weakening of the republic, your coarsening of the culture, your assault on truth and honesty, your erosion of our protocols, would feel as urgent today as it felt last year. But if anything, that resistance now feels more urgent.
Nothing about you has changed for the better. You are still a sexist, bigoted, bullying, self-important simpleton.
And urge Americans to recommit to the Resistance...
Trump is unacceptable in every possible way, and must continue to be met at every turn with the strong arm of defiance.
Because no matter what Trump says, it's the Resistance that's winning not him.
And it's important to remember that in the bleak dark days of November.
As for me, I'd just like to wish my American readers and friends a very happy Thanksgiving Day weekend.
In the hope that they might invite me one day to their victory party.
And please, please, please.
Save some turkey for me....
