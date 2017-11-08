Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Donald Trump and the Turning of the Tide
It's hard to believe that today marks one year since Donald Trump was elected as the 45th President of the United States.
It seems like so much longer.
But at least he's far away in South East Asia today, and at least he doesn't have much to celebrate.
Not after voters in the U.S. gave him a magnificent kick in the head.
By giving Democrats their first big victories of the Trump era.
Voters delivered their first forceful rebuke of President Trump and his party on Tuesday night, with Democrats exploiting Mr. Trump’s deep unpopularity to capture the governorships in Virginia and New Jersey and make significant inroads into suburban communities that once favored the Republican Party.
With Ralph Northam defeating his Republican opponent for governor Ed Gillespie, and his racially charged campaign...
Could that be any uglier?
And could this be any sweeter?
A transgender woman making history, a dirty bigot biting the dust.
And a message sent to Trump and his grubby followers that they cannot ignore.
“We are seeing something extraordinary — something even the Northam campaign never anticipated — a phenomenal repudiation of Trump and Trumpism,” said Quentin Kidd, who studies Virginia politics and runs the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University in Newport News.
Or, as Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, tweeted, “In case there was any doubt: the Resistance is real.”
For with Trump's approval ratings hitting record lows.
What happened last night could be a harbinger of many more victories to come...
And as a Canadian I couldn't be happier for our good American neighbours, for their last year has been a nightmare.
And the darkness that has descended upon them is also threatening to engulf this country.
Where the bloated bigot Jason Kenney has declared war on bullied gay children.
As only that self loathing closet queen could.
And his fellow religious fanatic Andrew Scheer has been smearing or schmearing a decent Prime Minister.
And threatening to drag this country back to the monstrous days of the Harper regime.
So toxic has the situation in North America become, that I have even considered taking a year off, and travelling back to the Scottish highlands.
Where the North Sea wind is clean and free...
And the yapping of the Cons and the Con media seems very far away.
Which is why what happened last night is so great, as it seems to me to signal the turning of the tide.
As this incident symbolizes for me the re-energizing of the resistance...
Which might have cost Juli Briskman her job.
But made her a hero in the eyes of many.
And encourages me to believe that after a very dark year progressives in the U.S. are regaining the initiative, that the next year will be better than the last one was.
And that Trump, and his Trumpkins, and their Con collaborators in this country will one day be crushed.
Made to pay for their crimes against human decency.
And receive the justice they deserve...
