Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Andrew Scheer's Long Day of the Loser
When we last left Andrew Scheer and his Rebel buddy Hamish Marshall, they were still trying to blame Justin Trudeau for ISIS and its cages.
Only to remind Canadians that Stephen Harper had used that line before, and end up caging themselves.
And now I'm afraid the same thing has happened again.
For now Schmear is blaming Justin Trudeau for everything, when in fact Trudeau has the Midas touch, and everything he touches turns to gold.
Like our booming economy, the best in the G7.
And if that wasn't bad enough the Schmeagol is also blaming Trudeau for the Phoenix payroll system disaster.
When in fact the disaster was created by Stephen Harper, when he promised in 2010 that 550 employees in a new pay centre in Miramichi, could do the work of 2,700 compensation advisors scattered across the country.
In his never-ending attempt to kill government, and balance the books...
By hook or by crook.
In what was just one more sorry episode in his serial abuse of power.
Stephen Harper and his Conservatives have racked up dozens of serious abuses of power since forming government in 2006. From scams to smears, monkey-wrenching opponents to intimidating public servants like an Orwellian gorilla, some offences are criminal, others just offend human decency.
Or his record of sheer incompetence.
Or should that be Scheer incompetence?
For shortly after being reminded of that, the new Con leader was also reminded that Pierre Poilievre, his favourite Mini-me after Hamish Marshall, also had his facts wrong.
When he accused Morneau-Shepell of inspiring Bill C27, a proposal to allow federally regulated institutions to introduce targeted benefit pension plans.
But then the grubby little Poilievre has been wrong so many times before...
And one can only hope that this latest epic fail was enough to convince Scheer to stop looking for his inner Harper.
And start looking for his inner Schmeagol...
Before it's too late,
Because yet another poll seems to be suggesting that his approach is all wrong.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.3 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 30.7 per cent, the NDP at 16.6 percent, the BQ at 5.0 per cent and the Greens at 7.0 per cent.
Suggesting that he's going backwards, while the Liberals are climbing again.
And that the writing is on the wall, as it once was for Stephen Harper...
And so it shall be for the sinister religious fanatic Scheer.
Who is even more disgusting and even more of a loser.
Yup, as I said yesterday, give us another six months.
And there won't be much left of him...
