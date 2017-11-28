Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Women's Vote
Andrew Scheer's call for freedom of speech on all university campuses, or else, is still up on all Con websites.
But it's looking a little tattered, and so is Scheer.
After his clumsy attempt to use the case of that teaching assistant at Sir Wilfrid Laurier university, as yet another wedge issue with which to attack Justin Trudeau.
Only to have that absurd controversy first fizzle.
And then blow up in his face....
When the Liberals started demanding that Scheer condemn another far more serious case, at a Catholic university.
A Catholic university that cancelled a contracted screening of a documentary about abortion receives millions of dollars in public money each year but Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has so far said little on a case many are saying deserves equally strong criticism to what he offered last week in the case of Wilfrid Laurier University.
And of course, Schmeagol couldn't do that, lest he be crucified by the Con's rabid religious base...
So all he could come up with was this pathetic statement:
“Mr Scheer encourages all universities and colleges to promote free speech as well as the exchange of ideas and thoughts in an academic setting. As he has previously stated, Conservatives recognize the rights of university administrations to decide which outside organizations are given permission to be on campus,” his spokesperson Jake Enwright told Global News.
Which will not boost the sagging popularity of him and his party.
Not when the number of women who support the Liberals, lead those who support the Cons by a two-digit margin.
Not when most don't trust Schmeagol, as far as they can spit...
And not when most millennials don't even look at the Cons...
To make matters worse for Scheer, today's probably not going to be a very good day either.
For today is the day Justin Trudeau apologizes to LGBT Canadians who were hurt or ruined by anti-gay prejudice.
So he's probably going to be even more popular by the end of this historic day, which I will be writing about this evening.
While Scheer must decide whether he wants to anger his anti-gay base, or be shown to be a bigot.
So he can't win, and we can't lose.
He never should have been chosen King or Archbishop of the Con party.
But with a little luck he will take them all down with him...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment