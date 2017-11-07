Andrew Scheer and the Millennials Who Will Destroy Him

Even though I despise Andrew Scheer with every bone in my body, I can't help feeling a little bit sorry for him.
For every day he sets out to smear or schmear Justin Trudeau, and lie like a thief...
Justin Trudeau’s wealthy friends pay less, while he hikes taxes on 81% of middle class Canadian families. Trudeau’s hypocrisy is stunning. pic.twitter.com/6RwoUTor73— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) November 7, 2017
As only a grubby Con could.
But it just isn't working, Trudeau is still much more popular than he is.
So I'm not surprised that our shabby Con media is doing what it can to help him.
But who knew that the old Con fluffer John Ivison would offer him some tips on how to win the support of millennials?
Maybe the new Conservative leader just needs a nickname to make him sound tougher and more charismatic. How about “Icebox” or Andrew “Interesting” Scheer?
Because as I pointed out the other day, a new Abacus poll shows that "Icebox" has his work cut out for him.
His biggest detractors were among the millennials who will make up the largest cohort of eligible voters at the next election. According to an earlier Abacus analysis, the Liberals won the election in 2015 because they had twice as much support as the Conservatives among millennials. Their dominance is only likely to grow.
Millennials don't like or trust him, and he can't even reach them to try to get them to change their minds
It’s fair to say the father of five is not an early adopter of social media — he has just 46,000 followers on Twitter (compared to Trudeau’s 3.78 million) and he always looks slightly sheepish in photo opportunities, as if he’s intruding into someone else’s shot.
They just don't like religious fanatics, bigots, creepy misogynists or homophobes, and even if Scheer borrows a dress from Jason Kenney and turns up at a Gay Ball, I doubt that would make much difference...
I think that would just look...um...desperate.
But then I think Ivison's plan to have Scheer "triangulate" Trudeau by pretending to be greener than him, and supporting a revenue-neutral carbon tax is equally desperate.
It would not be easy. As former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris said in his book Power Plays, departing from a party’s traditional ideology is “a bit like kicking the bottle,” requiring a leader to “daily assert his determination to blaze a different trail.”
But two-thirds of millennials in one poll said they would not even consider supporting the Conservatives, and that is unlikely to change unless the Tories have a credible policy on climate issues.
And quite frankly makes me question Ivison's sanity for at least three good reasons:
Reason number one:
Reason number two:
And of course, scary reason number three...
The deranged Jason Kenney would probably
So really what can I say? Except that reality bites.
Battling the gravitational pull of the party’s traditional opposition to “a tax on everything” would be a major departure for a leader who prefers consensus over conflict.
But as Greenspon and Adams pointed out, the Conservatives find themselves offside with millennials in the run-up to a 2019 election in which this rising generation will eclipse the boomers as the largest voting bloc in Canada.
And isn't this sad?
Poor old Gasper and those other Cons just don't get it. So let me explain it to them:
Because Andrew Scheer is such a lousy candidate, and such a filthy fascist, and such a threat to the future of this country.
The millennials are going to join with others, crush him beyond recognition, and send him back to the hellish place he came from.
So Justin Trudeau can do what they command...
And finish the Cons off forever.
Oh yeah, one more thing.
Don't be too harsh on poor old John Ivison, because he is desperate...
So like so many members of our Con media he sometimes forgets the difference between being a journalist and a propagandist. Or a Con stooge.
Also please have mercy on him because he comes from Glasgow, where I learned to fight with a knife.
And the boys, or the chavs as we call them, wear their scars proudly.
So he could have turned out even worse...
Luckily I only have a scar over where my appendix used to be eh?
So as I said, spare a thought for Ivison, because he could have lost his head BEFORE he came to Canada.
But whatever you do, don't show the Con media any mercy.
Because they don't deserve it...
