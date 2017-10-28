Saturday, October 28, 2017
The Day Stephen Harper Betrayed His Own Country
We always knew Stephen Harper was a miserable coward, who at the first sign of danger ran for the nearest closet.
We always knew that he hated Canada, and its values.
And that he once called this country "a northern European welfare state in the worst sense of the term."
But this is the absolute limit.
This is nothing less than treason.
Stephen Harper has come out against his successor's handling of NAFTA negotiations with the United States, with the former prime minister declaring the negotiations in real peril in a memo titled, "Napping on NAFTA."
The memo was obtained by The Canadian Press and it criticizes the Trudeau government in several areas: For too quickly rejecting U.S. proposals, for insisting on negotiating alongside Mexico, and for promoting progressive priorities like labour, gender, aboriginal and environmental issues.
For not only have the Trudeau Liberals not been napping, they've been working overtime to defend Canada's economic interests.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and an energetic corps of diplomats have likely seen more of America over the past six months than most Americans will ever see of their own country.
The massive effort, spearheaded by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton, has enlisted premiers and parliamentarians, mayors and ministers, and Liberals and Conservatives alike, united by one basic goal: talk to any American official, at any level of government, who’s willing to stand up for NAFTA as negotiations begin in August.
And Chrystia Freeland is right to call Harper's advice what it is: CAPITULATION.
While others are also right when they accuse Harper of trying to knife Canada in the back.
"This is a gift to the Americans," said one current Canadian official.
"There's nothing Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer (from the trump administration) want to see more than prominent Canadians standing up to suggest making concessions to the Americans. Make no mistake: Wilbur Ross and Robert Lighthizer will be very happy with this letter."
Like a traitor, or a coward...
But then why should we be surprised that Harper should put his hatred for Justin Trudeau before the interests of his own country?
Or be surprised that he should say something like this?
"Did anyone really think that the Liberals could somehow force the Trump administration into enacting their agenda — union power, climate change, aboriginal claims, gender issues? But while the Canadian government was doing that, the Americans have been laying down their real demands."
When Trudeau, the man his Cons claimed "just wasn't ready," humiliated him beyond recognition.
And Harper was always a reactionary, a union buster, a climate change denier, a misogynist, an enemy of our aboriginal people, and about as Canadian as a three dollar bill.
Who can be surprised when we've seen this treasonous Con pantomime before?
And Andrew Scheer himself led the charge to try to stab Canada in the back...
Which could have cost Canada hundreds of thousands of jobs.
And should cost Scheer any chance of ever being Prime Minister.
I can't wait to see whether our shabby Con media will demand that Scheer denounce Harper, like they demanded day after day, after day, after day, that Trudeau denounce the decent Bill Morneau.
Or are they traitors too?
But most of all I'm just glad that we have a Prime Minister who knows how to handle the monster Trump better than any other leader in the world...
A man who we can trust to stand up for our country and its values.
And as for Stephen Harper who wouldn't know a Canadian value if one jumped up and bit him in the face.
May he never be heard from again.
And may his tattered legacy live in infamy forever...
