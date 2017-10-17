Tuesday, October 17, 2017
The Day Andrew Scheer Ran From The Media
It was one of the most bizarre actions ever by a Canadian political leader, and definitely the most cowardly.
Andrew Scheer was at a newser yesterday, trying to criticize AND claim the credit for Justin Trudeau's tax changes.
And needless to say was already looking like an idiot.
When just about ten minutes into the newser, a reporter asked a question about Scheer's links to Ezra Levant's racist Rebel.
And he suddenly began to run.
And ran, and ran, and ran, right out of the newser.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer abruptly ended a news conference and stopped taking questions from reporters on Monday when asked whether he was aware his campaign manager had worked out of the Rebel office during his leadership run.
Hamish Marshall, Mr. Scheer's former campaign manager, told The Globe and Mail in response to an inquiry that he shared Toronto office space with the right-wing website during the Tory leadership race, which ended on May 27, when Mr. Scheer won by a razor-thin margin over Conservative MP Maxime Bernier.
Later, Scheer's attempt to downplay the fact that his campaign was run out the ghastly Rebel's office, was absolutely pathetic.
"I didn't ask Hamish about every client he had," Mr. Scheer told reporters before walking out of his own media availability about the Liberal tax changes in Ottawa. "He has a variety of clients. He's a small-business owner himself, and I asked him to do a job and he helped me out on my campaign."
As was his claim that when he turned up at that racist rag to bounce up and down on Ezra Levant's knee, he didn't see his campaign manager working in the same small building.
Even though Marshall was more than just a client, he was his very good buddy, and what he had to say yesterday only made Scheer look even more foolish, or even more like a liar.
"It was my office. That's where I worked from. That's where my Toronto office was run," Mr. Marshall recently told The Globe. When asked if that meant he did campaign work for Mr. Scheer at the Rebel office, Mr. Marshall said, "Did I take phone calls and stuff? I mean, what's campaign work, right? Did I take a phone call while I was there? Sure."
And despite what the monstrous Con stooge David Akin to say back then in the throes of giddy excitement...
A man who works for a creamy bigot like Levant, and his hate mongering operation, can't be a nice guy.
And what Canadians have a right to know is whether Scheer, who once called the Rebel one of his go-to news sources, is still being influenced by some of the monstrous racists, misogynists, and homophobes who work at that disgusting place.
For if you remember when he was asked why it took so long for him to distance himself from The Rebel, after Charlottesville...
He flipped and flopped all over the place like a fish out of water.
And this is not just good enough...
He needs to denounce Levant as he never has before, even if it costs him half his rabid base.
And if he can't, and it is determined that Levant is still whispering in his ear...
He needs to resign today, or tomorrow at the latest.
For as I have warned many times, Scheer is a stealthy religious fanatic and right-wing extremist.
He never should have been chosen leader of the Harper Party.
And this country won't be safe until the day he is defeated...
