Monday, October 16, 2017
The Con Media's Outrageous Assault on the Liberals
As you know I have very little respect for the corporate media in this country, for its right-wing bias couldn't be more shabby or more blatant.
With only few exceptions, it's little more than a propaganda outlet for the Cons.
Its mission is to return them and their creepy leader to power as soon as possible.
As this new Con video makes only too obvious.
During the long and dark years of the Harper regime, the Con media couldn't say enough good things about its depraved leader...
Now they can't say enough bad things about the Trudeau government.
It's practically a gang bang, with the CBC, Global News, CTV, and of course Postmedia, competing to see who can bash Trudeau the most.
And reporters like John Ivison and Andrew Coyne even competing against each other...
In a desperate attempt to please their boss Paul Godfrey, who made it abundantly clear where he stands during the last election campaign...
With a front page ad endorsing the Cons and attacking the Liberals.
And what makes all of this even more disturbing, is that the same thing is happening in Britain, as the Guardian columnist Owen Jones points out here.
Britain’s press is not an impartial disseminator of news and information. It is, by and large, a highly sophisticated and aggressive form of political campaigning and lobbying. It uses its extensive muscle to defend our current economic order which, after all, directly benefits the rich moguls who own almost the entire British press.
Whether it’s the Sun, the Telegraph, the Times, the Daily Mail or the Daily Express, that means promoting the partisan interests of the Conservative party.
As the media bosses take advantage of the precarious state of their media empires, to force their employees to toe the corporate line.
Or else...
Which in Canada means attacking the Trudeau government for daring to raise taxes on the rich.
By making it look as if the Liberals are going after the poor.
Which couldn't be more deceptive.
And makes what John Ivison is doing totally pathetic.
Begging the Liberals for money, so him and his friends can keep attacking them like a pack of rabid hyenas.
While claiming that saving his job is in the nation's interest.
Now a disclaimer: I am clearly not disinterested in this policy. I have the requisite qualities for journalism — once defined as “rat-like cunning, a plausible manner and a little literary ability” — but no aptitudes that might transfer to the real world. Yet, there is a public-policy issue here beyond keeping me in the Lagavulin to which I’ve become accustomed.
As the mood at Postmedia grows ever more desperate...
But while I realize that a democracy needs a strong media, our Con media betrayed our democracy a long time ago.
So shed no tears for any of them, especially Postmedia.
Let new arise from the ashes of the old.
Let the Cons and the fake news go down together.
And drown in their own excrement...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment