Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Save the USA Mock the NRA
It's now been more than a week since the massacre in Las Vegas, and as you can imagine the NRA and their friends in Congress are feeling slightly beleaguered.
And have been keeping a very low profile.
It's just not that easy to explain how a guy with 42 guns could kill 58 people and injure more than 500 others.
But after taking some time to think it over, the NRA have now declared that nothing could have been done to prevent that tragedy.
But unfortunately for the NRA, and luckily for us, a Dutch TV program thinks it has found a way to help our poor neighbours.
But of course, this is still in the planning stage. The Europeans say they're not coming to America until it's safe to do so.
So that might take a while.
Especially since the right-wing lunatic fringe is blaming the tragedy on everything from an Antifa plot to kill white people, to a pagan blood festival.
And tragically there are only 75 shopping days before Christmas...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment