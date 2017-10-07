Saturday, October 07, 2017
Is Trump Now Too Mentally Disturbed To Remain In Office?
For a while last night there was a rumour flying around Washington that General John Kelly, Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, was about to resign.
Having finally given up trying to control Trump, after the orange oaf sent a shiver around the world by claiming that it was "the calm before the storm."
And then refusing to explain himself.
Just few days after Rex Tillerson, his Secretary of State, was slapped down by Trump for trying to arrange talks with North Korea.
And was publicly forced to deny he was planning to resign, after calling Trump a "moron."
Just a few days after James Mattis, Trump's Defence Secretary, publicly declared the Iran nuclear deal was in the national interest.
Only to have Trump come out and announce it wasn't.
And not long after the Republican Senator Bob Corker issued his own ominous warning.
Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker suggested Wednesday that Gens. John Kelly and James Mattis, as well as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are the "people that help separate our country from chaos," a stinging criticism of President Donald Trump from a man once considered an ally in Washington.
Which caused even more people to wonder whether Trump is out of control...
And too mentally disturbed to be allowed to remain in office.
Which just happens to coincide with the publication of a book written by 27 psychiatrists called The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump.
Which as MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell reports, also questions Trump's mental capacity...
As for myself, as we wait to find out what Trump means by the "calm before the storm," I just want to say that I have never had the slightest doubt that Trump is unfit for office.
And if you remember, I predicted that we'd end up in this dangerous place right from the beginning...
The emperor has no clothes, he is losing his marbles.
And he must be removed from office, before he kills us all...
