Sunday, October 01, 2017
Is Donald Trump Preparing to Attack North Korea?
It seemed like a hopeful sign, a step away from the precipice of war on the Korean peninsula.
And maybe even a chance to avoid World War Three.
Rex Tillerson, the U.S. Secretary of State, announced he had opened up several diplomatic channels between the United States and North Korea.
But when Donald Trump heard about that, this is how he reacted.
By tweeting like a maniac, and undercutting his own Secretary of State.
And while this may just be Trump trying to play the role of bad cop to Tillerson's good cop, it's a dangerous game to play.
For any suggestion the Americans are more interested in bombing North Korea than negotiating with them, can only bring back memories of the way the U.S. bombed North Korea in the 1950s.
And of the war crime the North Koreans can't forget.
The story dates to the early 1950s, when the U.S. Air Force, in response to the North Korean invasion that started the Korean War, bombed and napalmed cities, towns and villages across the North. It was mostly easy pickings for the Air Force, whose B-29s faced little or no opposition on many missions.
The bombing was long, leisurely and merciless, even by the assessment of America’s own leaders. “Over a period of three years or so, we killed off — what — 20 percent of the population,” Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay, head of the Strategic Air Command during the Korean War, told the Office of Air Force History in 1984.
Dean Rusk, a supporter of the war and later secretary of state, said the United States bombed “everything that moved in North Korea, every brick standing on top of another.” After running low on urban targets, U.S. bombers destroyed hydroelectric and irrigation dams in the later stages of the war, flooding farmland and destroying crops.
More bombs were dropped on North Korea than were dropped in the Pacific theatre during the Second World War.
Millions of men, women, and children were killed.
The memory of that merciless massacre has kept the Kim family in power ever since.
And if the unstable young dictator Kim Jong-Un feels that history is about to repeat itself, who knows what he might do...
Or for that matter what China and Russia might do if they come to the conclusion that they are dealing with a madman, and that if they don't strike first, they could be next.
Trump's tweets are criminally irresponsible, and only reinforce what I have always said.
He is unfit to be president.
And must be removed from office, by whatever means necessary, before he kills us all...
Labels: Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un, North Korea Crisis, Rex Tillerson, The Madness of Trump, The Third World War
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
As one pundit said on CNN today, Trump is not some 3-dimensional chess master. He just makes things up on the fly to continually distract, with his ONLY intention to keep the chaos going, that pleases his 30% base. It is all for them and (he thinks) his political survival.ReplyDelete
View Alex Baldwin's Sept. 30 Trump sketch on Global TV (Canada). Plays after two 30-second ads. May have to click “play” button a total of 3 times:
https://www.globaltv.com/saturday-night-live/video/episode/host-ryan-gosling/video.html?v=1059146819514
*
Americans can view the sketch at:
The Chaos President Cold Open - SNL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7e4vFMJmBIc&feature=youtu.be
SNL is right -- Trump's chaos is part of a plan
http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/01/opinions/trump-snl-chaos-opinion-obeidallah/index.html
https://www.gq.com/story/snl-baldwin-che-trump
Removing from office.... Meanwhile, Bob Mueller and his team are moving quickly, with interviews of West Wing officials (past and present) to begin in the near future.ReplyDelete
There IS light at the end of the dark tunnel of Trump's reality TV "presidency". 8-)
Trump will most likely try to do an end-run around Mueller's final report and decide to pardon everyone, including himself. Will that work, or will the Republicans finally grow spines and join with the Dems to begin impeachment proceedings?
Video: The Kremlin Konnection (Real Time with Bill Maher)
https://youtube.com/watch?v=Xze1DtXUQeU
The abbreviation "G.O.P." officially stands for "Genocidal Orange Pr!ck." Trump is letting people suffer and die in Puerto Rico and now going full-steam ahead with his dangerous nukes game that he doesn't distinguish from Angry Birds on his Twitterphone. I honestly don't even think he saw the 1983 Cold War intrigue movie, starring Matthew Broderick as a teenage computer geek who accidentally manages to hack into the nuclear U.S. nuclear arsenal but thinks he's playing one of the era's popular Space Invaders-style "War Games."ReplyDelete
At least Broderick's character was guilty of nothing else besides an innocuous mistake (that was really the fault of the government for not securing their computer networks... hmmmm...) Dotard Fatberg honestly believes this is going to be great for ratings. That's all he cares about. Ratings. Who'd-a thunk it, the weapon of mass destruction leading to the death of us wasn't the nuclear bomb after all. It was television and the Internet.
Oh, well, if Dennis Rodman couldn't save us, and we've got a buffoonish celebrity leading us to World War Three anyway, are James Franco and Seth Rogen our last chance? Or should we just hunker down and play Barry McGuire's "Eve of Destruction" on repeat while binge-watching Ken Burns' documentary about another war America didn't learn from?
MAKE AMERICA GLOW AGAIN! Donald J. Trump approves this message!
Curtis LeMay should have been put on trial for his firebombing of Japan and his bombing of North Korea. He had absolutely no regard for the lives of civilians, and was always looking for an excuse to start a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.ReplyDelete