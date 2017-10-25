Wednesday, October 25, 2017
How We Can All Help Impeach Donald Trump
He's made the cover of New Yorker magazine again, just in time for Halloween.
But even that the portrait of a killer clown can't properly portray the horror of Donald Trump.
The grubby groper, the short fingered vulgarian, the bully, the beast, the shameless liar who has just shattered his own one-week record for dishonesty.
The president who as the Republican Senator Bob Corker said yesterday, will be remembered for debasing his own country.
Corker has already announced he is retiring at the end of his term, and yesterday another senator, Jeff Flake, announced that he too won't be seeking re-election.
Senator Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican who has tangled with President Trump for months, announced on Tuesday that he would not seek re-election in 2018, declaring on the Senate floor that he “will no longer be complicit or silent” in the face of the president’s “reckless, outrageous and undignified” behavior.
And challenged his Republican colleagues to do the right thing, if only for the sake of the children...
“It is often said that children are watching,” he said. “Well, they are. And what are we going to do about that? When the next generation asks us, ‘Why didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you speak up?’ What are we going to say?”
But as fine and noble as those words are, they are only words. And if Trump is not removed from office those children may not survive to see a better day.
For the mad beast Trump is leading his country to war, and the total destruction of the planet.
Which is why I like this message from the billionaire and progressive activist Tom Steyer even better.
If you're an American please help spread that message or sign this petition
If you're a Canadian, let's put our heads together and try to think of ways we can help our poor neighbours get rid of this monster...
Before he debases his country further.
Before he kills us all...
Labels: Bob Corker, Donald Trump, Impeach Trump, Jeff Flake, The Great American Resistance, Tom Steyer
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment