Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Donald Trump's Scary Halloween Horror Show
Well just as I predicted, it's Donald Trump's worst Halloween ever. What with Bob Mueller indicting three of his advisers.
And revealing new campaign ties with Russia.
As well as revealing that one of those advisers, George Papadopoulos, was collaborating with the FBI and may have been wearing a wire.
But despite that devastating news, many political observers were surprised by the way Trump was able to control himself, and only fire off a single tweet all day.
Until they discovered the horrible truth.
His aides were doing all they could to restrain him, but Trump was so angry he couldn't even make it to the Oval Office.
Separated from most of his West Wing staff — who fretted over why he was late getting to the Oval Office — Trump clicked on the television and spent the morning playing fuming media critic, legal analyst and crisis communications strategist, according to several people close to him.
And while at first Trump apparently felt vindicated, and fired off this tweet.
That didn't last long.
A few minutes later, court documents were unsealed showing that George Papadopoulos, an unpaid foreign policy adviser on Trump’s campaign, pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI about his efforts to broker a relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
And although Trump did make it to the White House halloween party...
Elsewhere in the White House the mood couldn't have been grimmer.
Trump’s anger Monday was visible to those who interacted with him, and the mood in the corridors of the White House was one of weariness and fear of the unknown.
“The walls are closing in,” said one senior Republican in close contact with top staffers who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak candidly. “Everyone is freaking out.”
And who can blame them? They should be scared. For George Papadopoulos seen here with Trump...
Could do the Orange Oaf enormous damage.
For starters, the plea describes Mr. Papadopoulos’s efforts to gather negative information on Hillary Clinton from officials in the Russian Foreign Ministry and a Russian professor who told Mr. Papadopoulos that Moscow had “thousands of emails” of “dirt” on Mrs. Clinton.
This paints perhaps the clearest picture so far of Russia’s attempt to provide assistance to the Trump campaign — and the willingness of at least some campaign staff members to accept that assistance.
Not only because the evidence against him could be used to charge the Trump campaign with collusion. But also because of this:
The episode that prompts the guilty plea is a virtual carbon copy of the infamous July 9, 2016, meeting that Mr. Manafort, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. attended with a Russian lawyer.
If any of the principals in the July 9 meeting lied to the F.B.I. about what transpired, they are in immediate criminal jeopardy for the same reasons for which Mr. Papadopoulos had to plead guilty. No doubt Mr. Kushner and Mr. Trump Jr. are huddling with their lawyers and wondering if they are next.
For should those two members of his family also be indicted, I think that would be enough to drive Trump over the deep end.
His presidency in unravelling, and the only questions are, when will it be over?
And how will it end?
With a straitjacket or with handcuffs?
It won't happen tomorrow.
But at last there is a glimmer of hope that justice will prevail.
And that the monster Trump will end up where he belongs...
Labels: Donald Trump, George Papadopoulos, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment