Sunday, October 15, 2017
Donald Trump and the Night of the Nazis
At a time when Donald Trump is threatening to lead his nation to war, and making ugly noises about the freedom of the press.
At a time when neo-Nazis are on the march again.
The distinguished documentarian Marshall Curry thought it might be time for a cautionary tale.
And remind Americans of the night in 1939, when 20,000 Nazi supporters descended on New York's Madison Square Garden.
After finishing his short documentary, Marshall Curry had this to say about what happened that Nazi night.
“The first thing that struck me was that an event like this could happen in the heart of New York City, a city that was diverse, modern, and progressive even in 1939."
“It really illustrated that the tactics of demagogues have been the same throughout the ages. They attack the press, using sarcasm and humor. They tell their followers that they are the true Americans (or Germans or Spartans or…). And they encourage their followers to “take their country back” from whatever minority group has ruined it.”
And all I would add is this:
During the election campaign, Trump's first wife revealed that he used to keep a copy of Hitler's speeches on his bedside table.
But still they made him president. Now he's threatening to kill us all.
And those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it...
Labels: A Night at the Garden, Donald Trump, fascism, neo-Nazis, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment