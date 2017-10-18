Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Donald Trump and the Cannibals in Hollywood
A few days ago I wrote about how Donald Trump is counting on the Christian right to help keep him in office, now that almost every other group is abandoning him.
And how that grubby pervert is now going around bellowing:
"Above all else in America, we don't worship government. We worship God."
Which needless to say has the holy bigots in an uproar or a rapture.
But somehow I forgot to mention the day a group of them laid hands on him in the Oval Office.
And how their leader, Rodney Howard-Browne, later claimed that the reason he prayed up a storm, and laid hands on the Orange Oaf, was to try to save his life.
“There is a planned attack on our president,” he said, “and that’s all I can tell you about right now; I know what I’m talking about, I’ve spoken to high-ranking people in the government and this is being planned by people that hate God, hate America, hate our president and we have to stop this, in Jesus name.”
But that was July, and now its October, and it seems Howard-Browne needs something new to keep those holy dollars rolling in.
So now he's claiming that Hollywood is full of cannibals who drink the blood of children...
And the questions I urgently need answered are:
One, how can a maniac like that be allowed to place his hands on a president?
Two, when will Trump's idiot followers realize that he's just a fraud artist?
And they've been conned.
And lastly but not leastly, how soon can we build a wall between the U.S. and Canada?
In case this madness is contagious...
Labels: Donald Trump, religious hypocrites, religious madness, Rodney Howard-Browne, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
