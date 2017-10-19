Celebrating the Day Justin Trudeau Defeated the Harper Cons

It's now been two years to the day since Canadians gave Justin Trudeau a crushing majority.
And he sent Stephen Harper packing...
And into the garbage can of history.
Who can forget what a magical night it was?
And who can forget what the Cons looked like once it was over.
Or for that matter how Stephen Harper must have felt after being squished like a bug by the man he claimed for years wasn't ready.
Everything in Mr. Harper's political career from his early days as an assistant in Ottawa was directed at undoing or diluting as much as possible of prime minister Pierre Trudeau's vision of government and Canada. Now, to be crushed by Mr. Trudeau's son Justin, someone Mr. Harper considers intellectually weak and, worse, a chip off the old man's block, must cut the Conservative Leader to the core.
But what Harper never understood, like many old Cons in this country still don't understand today, was the power of change.
Time for a change is the oldest and most powerful force in a democracy. The Conservatives, as happens to a party long in power, ran on more of the same, whereas the country wanted something different.
And it's that power of change that will almost certainly propel Justin Trudeau to victory again in the year 2019.
For although Trudeau's polls have been battered a bit by the relentless assault of the filthy Cons and the grubby Con media, all of them still show that he is by far the most popular leader.
Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 41.9 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (22.5%), Mulcair/Singh (8.7%) and May (5.3%). Twenty per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred. (Note: this was the second week that Jagmeet Singh, the newly elected leader of the NDP was included in the tracking).
More than six in ten Canadians (60.0%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 38.9 per cent believe Mulcair/Singh have the qualities of a good political leader. One in three Canadians (32.7%) say Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader, while 35.5 per cent believe the same about May.
And they suggest that the sinister Andrew Scheer is going to share the same fate as his Great Fallen Leader did.
For what Scheer and his Rebel gang don't understand, is that they can attack Justin Trudeau like rabid
But as Donna Dasko points out, to judge the Trudeau government at mid-term you have to look at the big picture.
First, Canadians usually reward even a modestly competent government with a second term. The Chrétien-Martin Liberals won four election victories; the Harper Conservatives won three. So unless the Liberals are exceptionally inept, and there is no sign of that, history will work in their favour.
History is on their side, so is a strong economy.
But the most important factor, especially with the millennial generation poised to become the biggest voting bloc in the next election, is once again the power of change.
And not just the power of changing policies that the Trudeau government has successfully delivered...
The policy changes have been significant. The Liberal promise to run a deficit of $10 billion (now $17 billion in 2016-17) and spend it on infrastructure and other programs represents substantial change from the Harper Conservatives. Carbon pricing, legalizing marijuana, the child tax credit, and ending income splitting represent significant change. The first act of the new government was to bringing back the long-form census. There are many other examples. There can be no doubt that we have policy change.
There is also the power of change itself...
But there is more. The entire demeanor, tone, presentation and language of this prime minister are different, representing a huge break from the past. Half the cabinet is female. The look and feel is vastly different. Words like gender and feminist would never be uttered in the previous government but today are commonplace. The change has been profound.
Harper didn't understand that force, neither do Scheer and his religious fanatics, bigots, racists and homophobes.
And sadly neither do some of the dotards on our side...
Who are too dumb or too senile to understand what's happening.
And who fear the future for obvious reasons.
But isn't it great to know that they will soon be just a bad memory?
That the universe is unfolding just as we thought it would.
And that the future belongs to us...
No comments:
Post a Comment