Saturday, October 21, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Silence of the Rats
Well the rats in our Con media must be feeling really proud of themselves. And so must Andrew Scheer.
Proud and relieved.
For not only did the media's assault on Bill Morneau facilitate his mugging by special interests.
The kind the Cons exist to pleasure.
But their chorus of phony outrage also allowed Scheer to sneak Hamish Marshall, a director of the hate mongering Rebel, into his depraved party.
Without one single MSM outlet giving the story the treatment it deserves.
Which is absolutely outrageous, for Scheer's ties to Ezra Levant's grotesque Rebel are now impossible to deny.
Marshall’s newest gig, announced this week, is campaign manager for the federal Conservative Party. Andrew Scheer bestowed the honour on Marshall after Marshall helped propel the Saskatchewan MP to the position of leader for the second-place party this summer.
But Scheer is already being dogged with questions about the appropriateness of tapping a man so close to the Rebel’s death star.
And while Scheer was slow to distance himself from that grotesque alt-right website.
For obvious reasons...
And the silence of the Con media about that was scandalous enough.
The fact that they would try to bury the Marshall story is simply unforgivable.
For Marshall has been part of the Rebel right from the beginning.
When the Rebel was founded, Marshall’s ideas were baked into the site’s DNA. Examine the source code of their website and you’ll see that the back-end design of the website is branded with “Torch Agency” throughout.
He helped develop its business model.
Marshall’s name appears as a director for Rebel News Network ltd.’s corporate filings dating back to the Spring of 2016, listing his address as that of the Rebel HQ, in downtown Toronto.
It's already hard to tell the difference between the Cons and that hate mongering rag.
The Venn diagram of issues important to the Rebel and issues pushed by Scheer’s Conservative Party contains some significant overlap. Over the summer and early fall, the federal government decided to strike a deal with Omar Khadr. Both Levant’s site and Scheer’s party ran aggressive petition and donation campaigns about Khadr. Ditto for fighting the federal price on carbon.
And what the Con media should be asking Scheer, is what on earth is he doing bringing a close collaborator of Ezra Levant into a mainstream Canadian party?
The reality is that the Rebel is helpful to the Conservative cause. It motivates right-of-centre voters to get angry and get active. Levant’s site functions as a sort of political action committee for Scheer’s party, and Hamish Marshall is in the middle of all of it.
And demanding that Hamish Marshall be fired before he helps turns the Cons into the Rebel Party, or the Trump Party.
And if our ratty media can't do that, or better represent the views of most decent Canadians.
Then they should be hammered by one boycott after the other.
And buried as soon as possible...
