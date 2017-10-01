Sunday, October 01, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Neo Nazi Invasion
As we all know, Andrew Scheer likes to claim that he's a godly man, with a "positive" message for Canadians, or Conadians.
And not long ago he asked those Conadians what issues they would like him to focus on when Parliament returned.
And although one might think that they had told him to focus on his phony tax scam, judging by the amount of foam pouring out of his pie hole.
It seems that the creepy Scheer has decided to split the difference.
And bring back the bigotry that has come to define his ugly party.
We saw it bubbling like a decomposing corpse during the Con leadership campaign.
We saw some like Kellie Leitch make xenophobia the main plank in her campaign coffin.
While the Con death machine hammered out the message that immigrants (Muslims) were invading us.
And Scheer sat on the grubby greaser Ezra Levant's lap and helped legitimize his ugly message.
While spreading his own anti-immigrant poison...
Like only a creepy bigot could.
Well now we're reaping the consequences of all that hate, and we ARE being invaded.
Not by immigrants and refugees, but by neo-Nazis and white supremacists.
A standoff between far-right groups and anti-fascist protesters along the Canadian side of the U.S. border forced police to temporarily shut down the crossing near St-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Saturday.
A separate anti-illegal immigrant rally on Parliament Hill, held amid heightened concerns about the arrival of asylum seekers, also provoked a handful of skirmishes, as riot police stepped in to prevent physical violence.
And Trudeau haters...
For if you ever wondered what Trudeau haters look like, including some of the ones who claim to be "progressive."
Well now you know, and aren't they pretty?
You know, in his new book Michael Adams asks whether what's happening in the U.S. and other places could happen here.
“Could it,” we ask ourselves in dog parks, at dinner parties, or in the stands of local hockey arenas, “happen here?”
Will we “catch Trumpism” — that storm of angry, isolationist and frequently nativist populism that has swept through not only the United States but also the United Kingdom in the Brexit era, Germany, France, Hungary, Poland and even redoubts of progressivism like the Netherlands?
And seems to conclude it won't.
One important answer to this question is, “Of course it can happen here!” You needn’t look too far into the history books to find examples of societies that abruptly pivoted away from rights, democratic governance and religious tolerance. Sometimes, plain old bad luck intervenes and changes the course of the plot.
But countries that have managed — either by intention or good fortune — to foster social resilience, reduce inequality and provide collective tax-supported government insurance against ill health or unemployment are more likely to be able to withstand the clarion calls from the Trumps of this world. Canada, as it turns out, is one such nation, although not the only one.
But I think he's wrong.
I think Trump's bigot zombies are already here...
And if we don't destroy them, and sooner rather than later,
They will poison Canadians.
And they will destroy this country....
Good.ReplyDelete
We don't want Muslims and refugees cuz they try to murder us at CFL games. They will destroy our country you fools.ReplyDelete