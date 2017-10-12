Thursday, October 12, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Con's Alt Right Candidate
One week ago, I wrote about how Andrew Scheer had given his blessing to a certain candidate in a by-election to replace Rona Ambrose.
Even though that candidate, Dane Lloyd, was less qualified than some of the other ones in that race.
And had once called feminists "feminazis."
Well now it turns out that Lloyd has a few other dubious credentials.
That make him look more American than Canadian.
The federal Conservative candidate vying for Rona Ambrose's former seat once tried to recruit enough members to incorporate a Canadian chapter of the National Rifle Association.
Or look more like an alt right Trumpkin than a Con.
In 2015, two years after Lloyd graduated from Trinity Western University, he shared his thoughts on a Russia Today story suggesting that he no qualms about memorializing the legacy of the U.S. Confederacy, as old social media posts suggest.
"This would be a real shame to see go through," the post on an account associated with Lloyd's name reads. He said the former Confederate general's "actions at the end of the war did much to heal and unite a deeply divided nation."
Complete with the haircut, other alt right wingers, like the neo-Nazi leader Richard Spencer, seem to favour.
A Canadian who would heap praise on Robert E. Lee, even though Lee treated his slaves in a particularly cruel manner, and did nothing to unite and heal the nation he had tried to destroy.
And it was an attempt to glorify his tainted legacy, that brought Spencer and his Nazis to Charlottesville...
And led to the death of an anti-fascist protester.
But then it's not hard to know why Scheer, seen here at a rally for his good old boy Lloyd...
Decided to favour him over a more qualified candidate supported by Rona Ambrose.
In another post, this time from 2014, Lloyd shared a link to a fundraising campaign by The Rebel to fight "anti-Christian bigots on Nanaimo city council." "It just goes to show that when people actually stand up to intolerant anti-Christian rhetoric, common sense and justice will prevail," reads the post.
For having earned extra brownie points, by attacking those standing up for LGBT rights, in a vicious campaign organized by his good buddy Ezra Levant...
Who Scheer loves like a brother, and licks like a big fat lollipop.
And of course for putting Ambrose, whose feminism and support for LGBT rights he despised, in her proper place as a woman. As only that creepy hypocrite could.
"He's got big shoes to fill coming in after Rona Ambrose, she was a great member of Parliament," Scheer said.
After the crowd applauded his tribute to his predecessor, Scheer joked with supporters. "I said Dane has big shoes to fill, they're not actually big shoes, they're metaphorically big shoes. I think he probably wears a few sizes bigger than Rona did."
But then as I've warned many times before, that is who Scheer is, a stealthy social conservative who is packing his party with religious fanatics and right-wing extremists like him.
Which couldn't be more disgusting, or more deeply disturbing.
The Con media is trying to make him Canada's next prime minister.
They think Canadians are too dumb to notice what he's doing.
But if you love this country, don't let them get away with it...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I can't wait til the Cons win the next election. Your reaction will be priceless. Probably even more demoralized and outraged than when Trump won. :)ReplyDelete
If he is running for office in Canada, why the hell does he even care to weigh in on the American race war at all? The fact that he gave an interview to Russia Today should render him immediately disqualified, and if I was the ethics commissioner I'd start looking into whether Scheer himself has any ties to Putin's propaganda network. If the Magnitsky Act does pass (and it looks like it will), anyone with ties to the Putin regime should be forced to disclose those ties -- and either disavow them entirely, or face immediate removal from office.ReplyDelete
Scheer isn't even Harper with a smile. He's Trump at half his age. This creep is even worse than Harper, in that he's gone so far as to cozy up (whether by proxy, through his "favored" candidates or otherwise) with an outright murdering fascist in Moscow just to ride the same corrupt Trump train all the way to the top job in Ottawa. He needs to be pressed on his connections to Lloyd, to Levant, and to the alt-right movement as a whole, both in Parliament and in the media.
And to think people were worried about Justin and the Aga Khan? The Aga Khan is a reformer. Putin, Trump, and the American Republicans are terrorists. Look what being "radicalized" by MAGA (American spelling of ISIS) videos on the Internet led a terrorist to do in Québec this past winter. Justin could climb up to the roof of Parliament and yell out the Islamic call to prayer like a walking minaret himself, and he'd still have far less to answer for than Swastika Scheer or anyone in his deplorable bro club.
BTW, speaking of nice feminists and Nazi anti-feminists, Justin has an essay in the fashion and lifestyle magazine "Marie Claire" this week that's been trending a lot, especially with the vomit-inducing Weinstein reveleations, Trump's online abuse of the black female ESPN anchor and the "nasty woman" mayor of San Juan, and a general awareness of and disgust about the treatment of women by deplorable men. In it, he writes about why he and Sophie are proudly equal partners both in their marriage and in the public leadership arena, and why they are raising not only their little girl but their two sons to be feminists. Worth a read. It'll bring a tear to your eye and a flicker of hope for the future. A timely one too, especially as Justin and Sophie have to suffer the unbearable nastiness of being in the same zip code with the most bigly deplorable Nazi woman-hater of all.
http://www.marieclaire.com/politics/a12811748/justin-trudeau-raising-kids-feminist/
Lloyd's career post-graduation seems similar to Harper's and Scheer's. He's just another Con preaching free market solutions while cashing government pay-cheques.ReplyDelete