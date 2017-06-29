Thursday, June 29, 2017
Will Donald Trump Be The One Who Finishes Off Kellie Leitch?
As we all know, Kellie Leitch tried her best during the Con leadership race to make us believe that she was Canada's Donald or Donalda Trump.
Denouncing the One-Percent even though she's one of them. And ranting and raving about immigrants and refugees.
It didn't do her any good of course. She finished in sixth place, behind even Brad Trost. She was humiliated, and as we know is clearly seething with rage.
But since her weak leader Andrew "Smiley" Scheer hasn't even given her a slap on the wrist.
Wouldn't it be ironic if it was Donald Trump who finally finished her off?
For it seems that unlike Leitch he's impressed with our immigration system.
If it seems weird that Mr. Trump would propose Canada as a model for anything, that’s understandable. Americans, especially conservatives, love to mock their northern neighbor: for its accent, its apologetic manners, its food (oh, poutine) — and above all, for its supposedly softheaded, pinko style of government.
Yet when it comes to immigration, Canada’s policies are anything but effete. Instead, they’re ruthlessly rational, which is why Canada now claims the world’s most prosperous and successful immigrant population.
And with good reason.
Canada’s foreign-born population is more educated than that of any other country on earth. Immigrants to Canada work harder, create more businesses and typically use fewer welfare dollars than do their native-born compatriots.
Which makes me wonder whether Leitch is aware of those facts. And if so is she an idiot as well as a bigot?
But at least I now know why Andrew Scheer won't expel her from the Con caucus, or even criticize her.
For all you have to do is read this harmless tweet.
And then read the comments from Con supporters, to understand that he dare not offend his bigot base.
And then ask yourself what kind of party includes people who would make those kind of comments?
Where are all those religious fanatics coming from?
How might they react if Trump does use the Canadian system as his model?
If he’s truly serious about reform, the president could do a lot worse than look north for answers. He wouldn’t even have to admit where he got them from. Canadians are a modest, unassuming lot, used to being overlooked and overshadowed. They won’t mind keeping his secret.
And what would Andrew Scheer say to Kellie Leitch then?
And yes, this is the bottom line.
Scheer can try to put a smiley face on the Cons.
But with all those educated immigrants, and a bigot base like that one.
He doesn't stand a chance...
