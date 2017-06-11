Sunday, June 11, 2017
The Hidden Face of Andrew Scheer
As you know, I've been trying to warn people that Andrew Scheer is not the nice guy he pretends to be.
Warn them that his perma smile conceals the frightening depth of his religious fanaticism, as well as a truly ugly mean streak.
And that far from being a howdy doody farm boy, Scheer is a ruthless Con operative,
and as great a threat to this country as was Stephen Harper.
As the former NDP MP Lorne Nystrom found out the hard way, when he lost his seat to him in 2004, and came face to face with the real Scheer.
Or the ultimate political animal.
Beneath his doughy, genial exterior, according to those who have worked with him, and in some cases lost to him, lies a calculating strategist with no fear of bare-knuckle politics.
“He’s not just the big cuddly smiling teddy bear by any stretch of the imagination,” said Nystrom.
While Scheer sells an image of wholesome Prairie populism, he is in fact a creature born and bred of the Ottawa machine. He has been active in right wing politics since his teens.
A far right extremist with reactionary views and a truly horrifying voting record...
A religious fanatic who is already trying to make it appear like mobs are burning down universities and churches...
And that only he can save them.
A tea bagger who doesn't want to talk about his close ties to the hate mongering Rebel media.
Or tell us who is really running the Cons, him or Ezra Levant?
A Con hog who is only too happy to get down on all fours and play dirty.
Near the end of the campaign, Scheer accused him of being soft on child pornography, a charge so serious Nystrom considered suing Scheer for libel. “There’s a nastier streak there than you’d find in most candidates,” he said. “I don’t mean on the issues. (There) becomes, with him, a personal tinge to it.”
And is still wading through the gutter, dragging crime stories and people like Karla Homolka, into the House of Commons.
In an attempt to smear Justin Trudeau...
It's a sickening sight, more American than Canadian.
And one can only imagine where Scheer might take the Commons he defiled so often when he was Speaker...
By acting like a Con robot, and turning it into the House of Harper.
Or where he might take Canada if he ever became Prime Minister.
For if he doesn't believe in women's rights, and considers gay families "abhorrent."
And believes that all families should be like his...
I want to make it clear that I find him abhorrent.
And I don't want to live in his Canada...
And the good news?
We have been warned.
We know what Andrew Scheer wants to do to Canada.
So let's expose his evil hidden agenda.
And send him back to where he came from...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Lorne Nystrom, religious bigotry, religious fanatics, The Death of Con Canada
