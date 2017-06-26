Monday, June 26, 2017
The Courage of Justin Trudeau and the Bigotry of Andrew Scheer
The Toronto Pride parade is always an amazing spectacle of joy and defiance, and yesterday's was no exception.
And although the controversial Black Lives Matter-Toronto group did its best to grab the headlines.
The star of the show was once again Justin Trudeau.
And when I watched him go by with his family, I was struck not only by his warm friendly manner, but also by his courage.
For it takes guts to walk down a street lined with at least half a million people, and all kinds of apartment buildings, in an age of terrorism.
And in a country where a small but twisted group of mostly dirty old men would clearly like to kill him.
For you do have to be twisted to hate a man like this one...
But if Trudeau's decency and courage impressed me, I was thoroughly disgusted by the cowardice and the blatant bigotry of Andrew Scheer.
For not only did Scheer not turn up at any Pride Month event, he failed to issue even the smallest statement to the more than a million LGBT Canadians.
No Con did.
Which only reinforces what a sinister religious fanatic Scheer is, and what a bigot party he leads...
And how every decision he makes is informed first and foremost by his religious extremism. Including this one.
Which has nothing to do with human rights, or labour standards. And everything to do with the way China regulates the activities of Christian missionaries.
And the good news?
The new generation will never support a Republican-style bigot.
Trudeau and his Liberals represent the future, while Scheer represents the past.
And we will use his religious extremism to send him back to the hell where he belongs...
