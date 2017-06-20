The Con Bigot Party and the Shame of Kellie Leitch

You might think that Kellie Leitch had embarrassed herself enough. Done what was left of her reputation enough damage.
During the last election, her cultural barbarism show bombed so bad, the stench alone helped bring down the Harper regime.
And the way her campaign for the Con leadership race went down in flames, after all that effort, and all that money, couldn't have been more humiliating.
But it seems that Leitch just can't control herself, and now she's embarrassing herself and her party again.
A battered wife and a bloodied hockey stick. That’s the legacy of Trudeau’s Syrian refugee program. @CandiceMalcolm https://t.co/C8FbpwBBvF— Kellie Leitch (@KellieLeitch) June 18, 2017
As only that grotesque Con could.
Conservative MP Kellie Leitch is facing new criticism after she issued a tweet portraying the legacy of the Liberals’ Syrian refugee program as a lone domestic violence case involving a Syrian refugee in Fredericton.
Trying to smear 40,000 Syrian refugees for the actions of one.
Social media erupted after Ms. Leitch tweeted Sunday: “A battered wife and a bloodied hockey stick. That’s the legacy of Trudeau’s Syrian refugee program,” quoting and including a link to a Toronto Sun column about a Syrian refugee in Fredericton who beat his wife with a hockey stick.
And of course trying to blame it all on Justin Trudeau...
For welcoming them with open arms. And making us look decent in the eyes of the world.
Which explains why Twitter was not impressed...
While Leitch ran for cover like a ratty coward.
When contacted by The Globe Monday, Ms. Leitch’s phone line went dead. Follow-up calls were not answered.
Which is a pity, because I know I'd like to ask her these questions:
If that ugly incident in Fredericton is Trudeau's legacy, is this Leitch's legacy?
A Mississauga, Ont., man is stunned after witnessing and filming a woman make several demands for a "white doctor" who "doesn't have brown teeth" and "speaks English" at his local walk-in clinic on Sunday.
Can we hold her and her fellow bigots who are poisoning this country responsible for this grim statistic?
The number of police-reported hate crimes against Muslims jumped by 60 per cent in 2015 compared to the previous year, according to Statistics Canada. New data released Tuesday show there were 159 anti-Muslim incidents reported to police that year, up from 99 the year before.
And which Con bigots will claim that hideous massacre in a Quebec City mosque as their bloody legacy?
But what makes all of this even more disturbing is that the Silence of the Leech is matched by the silence of Andrew Scheer.
Even though he needs to explain why he is doing nothing to stop her from whipping up hatred against some of Canada's most vulnerable people...
Why is Chucky still smiling, and why is Leitch still in his caucus?
We know she is shameless, but has Scheer no shame either?
And who is really running the Cons, Scheer, Ezra Levant, or Stephen Harper?
Yup. The more things change, the more they don't.
The Cons are still the Bigot Party.
And we will use that to destroy them...
