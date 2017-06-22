Thursday, June 22, 2017
The Abominable Cowardice of Andrew Scheer
This much we know about Andrew Scheer, the man who likes to call himself Stephen Harper Two, or Harper with a smile.
We know he is a serious religious fanatic, who owes Brad Trost his new job.
We know that his political philosophy is more Republican than Canadian.
But who knew he was such an appalling coward?
A wibbly wobbler who would forgive the ghastly Kellie Leitch for smearing Justin Trudeau and 40 thousand Syrian refugees with a tweet like this one:
Or worse, wobble off pathetically after desperately ducking the question.
Following Scheer’s end-of-session address today, a reporter asked Scheer to address Leitch’s comment about Syrian refugees and her views about the legacy Syrian refugees are leaving in Canada.
“I know she retweeted something without quotes … I believe it was something from the Globe and Mail,” Scheer said, referring to the Sun column.
Sounding like a maniac who would deny reality, like Donald Trump does.
When Scheer was asked whether he supports Leitch’s decision to cite a single domestic violence case as the legacy of the Trudeau government’s Syrian refugee program, he waffled.
“I’m not sure that is her view,” he said.
Before running for cover.
When asked for his own views on the Trudeau government’s refugee program, Scheer backed away from the podium. “Anyway, thanks very much. See you soon.”
Like Harper One might have done...
Even as the story spreads like a forest fire, or herpes, all over the world.
Kellie Leitch, the Canadian firebrand who lost her recent effort to lead the Conservative Party, has ignited a bit of a firestorm with her online sharing of a column about a Syrian refugee who beat his wife with a hockey stick.
And the New York Times seems to have a better grip on reality than either Scheer or Leitch.
Few who understand the case see it as an indictment of Canada’s multicultural immigration policies or its progressive refugee outreach. “It’s not a legacy. It’s an exception,” Ms. Burke said, referring to the line that Ms. Leitch posted.
But then why should anyone be surprised by Scheer's wibbly wobbly performance?
He hasn't criticized Brad Trost's campaign for allegedly passing on a party membership list to the gun lobby, because he needs Trost's religious fanatics.
He won't criticize Leitch because he needs her grubby bigots.
And he doesn't dare annoy his good buddy Ezra Levant...
And really what more can one say?
Except the Cons are still the Bigot Party.
Andrew Scheer is just not ready to be the leader of a Canadian political party, let alone prime minister.
And yes, I was right.
By the time we are finished with this cowardly religious fanatic there won't be much left of him...
