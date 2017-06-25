Sunday, June 25, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn Goes To Glastonbury
It was quite a sight.
Jeremy Corbyn, the much mocked Labour leader, addressing a massive crowd at the Glastonbury music festival.
And getting a rapturous reception.
Calling on young people to rise up, and send a message to Donald Trump.
While all over Glastonbury, the young sang "Oh Jeremy Corbyn."
But while it is an amazing phenomenon, and in these dark times a beacon of light in the darkness, nobody should be surprised.
We've seen it before in the United States with Bernie Sanders, and to some degree in Canada with Justin Trudeau.
Corbyn, like Sanders and Trudeau, understands the power of hope.
He said he believed it was the spirit of hope driving his campaign which had caught the imagination of young voters, who had spent the past few years forced into “making difficult and unpalatable choices” thanks to cuts in education grants and introduction of university fees. He called for an end of a society where “we sullenly accept poverty, inequality and the desperation of some people”.
And is able to relate to the plight of the young.
“Young people sometimes get very afraid, they disproportionately suffer mental health stress, young people often suffer quite a lot of things alone and deal with a lot of abuse on their own,” he said.
“I think social media has had a very big part this this,” he said. “In changing that orthodoxy, a lot of other things become possible, and that’s what engaged so many younger people, as well as older people who returned to politics after being driven away by the cynicism of the past.”
So it's no wonder they love him...
I must admit I have no idea where this is going, but as you can imagine it has sent my spirits soaring.
I'll check it out when I'm in Britain in a couple of weeks, and let you know what I find out.
But with Theresa May and her Brexit Cons in terrible trouble...
And a new generation rising.
Anything could happen.
The future does belong to us.
And the man the Cons loved to mock so much, could be the next prime minister of Britain...
