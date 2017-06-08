Thursday, June 08, 2017
Donald Trump and the Day of the Comey
I'm sure Donald Trump's White House minions are doing their best to prepare him for James Comey's Senate hearing today.
But it won't be easy, because it's going to be a big event.
So while Trump is threatening to live tweet the hearing, other Republicans are doing their best to discredit Comey.
By running attack ads like this one.
But sadly for Trump and his Trumpanzees, it's probably not going to work.
Not when they're brought to us by a Super PAC headed by Rudy Giuliani and Newt Gingrich.
And not after the devastating report that Comey released yesterday.
From his first days in office, President Trump repeatedly put pressure on his F.B.I. director, James B. Comey. He demanded loyalty. He asked that an investigation into an adviser be dropped. And he implored Mr. Comey to publicly clear his name.
As Mr. Comey described Wednesday in written testimony prepared for the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mr. Trump’s entreaties continued for months, in unexpected phone calls and awkward meetings. As Mr. Comey’s discomfort grew, so did the president’s persistence and his frustration with Mr. Comey’s unwillingness to help.
Which makes it only too clear why Trump fired Comey...
It makes it even more likely that the burning question of obstruction of justice will come back to haunt Trump.
Former FBI director James B. Comey’s highly anticipated appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday could bring the question of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice to the forefront of several wide-ranging congressional investigations.
Legal analysts said the testimony adds detail that would beef up an obstruction of justice case.
For as Charles Blow writes, the portrait it paints of Trump couldn't be more devastating.
It is hard to calculate the grievousness of the wounds that James Comey’s testimony will inflict on Donald Trump.
If you believe the Comey statement, you must take away from it that Trump is a liar, a bully and a criminal. You must take away from it that Trump has a consuming need to be surrounded not only by loyalists but also by lackeys.
Trump’s comments as alleged in the Comey statement make Trump sound more like a mob boss than the president of a democracy.
And while I'm not sure that acting more like a mob boss than a president will hurt Trump in 2017 America, hookers could kill him.
“According to Source D, where s/he had been present, TRUMP’s (perverted) conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite of the Ritz Carlton Hotel, where he knew President and Mrs. OBAMA (whom he hated) had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ (urination) show in front of him.”
And I definitely agree with this:
I don’t know if the president will ever be charged with a crime. I don’t know whether he will eventually be impeached.
But I am absolutely sure that the picture emerging of Trump’s predilections and peccadilloes reaffirms and strengthens my view of him: He is thoroughly unfit for the office and a stain on this nation and the world. Trump should not be in a mansion with white columns, but in a cell with black bars.
Trump is approaching his moment of judgement...
And as Samantha Bee points out, the story of Trump and Comey is now so hot.
I wouldn't miss this show for ANYTHING...
