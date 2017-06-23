Friday, June 23, 2017
Donald Trump and the 2020 Nightmare
Donald Trump has only been in office for five months, but to me and I'm sure many others all over the world it seems longer than that. Much longer.
So you can imagine how I felt when I heard that the orange oaf is already making plans to occupy the Oval Office for a full EIGHT years.
And that I might have to endure his insane behaviour for what might seem like forever.
For let's face it, this is insanity.
And this is no joke.
President Trump is holding the first fundraiser of his 2020 re-election campaign later this month at the Trump International Hotel near the White House.
So much for the theory Trump would get bored of the job (or distance himself from his business empire). He’s thinking eight years; the June 28 dinner with him is billed as a “BIG LEAGUE” event for his supporters.
The bush league Donald Trump is trying to turn his presidency into a dynasty, by trying to distract us to death.
Trumpism is a form of collective gaslighting at Twitter speed. It is founded on the principle that velocity trumps veracity — perfect for the president’s manic personality. It reflects the president’s intuitive sense — through his own acute experience — of limited attention spans. It seeks to achieve dominance through a whirlwind of individually meaningless but cumulatively manipulative statements.
So he can turn his country into a police state...
There are many things that concern me about the Trump presidency — in fact, few don’t — but the frivolous blurring of truth and untruth, fact and falsehood, is the most grave. Liberty depends on facts. When the distinction between truth and lies disappears there is no basis for the rational discourse on which the organization of a free society, governed by laws, depends. Disorientation propagates itself — and disoriented people are more inclined to accept a despot as sole font of truth.
With the enthusiastic support of some of his most fanatical followers, who can't tell the difference between the truth and a lie.
Or the difference between a strong leader and a fascist thug...
And the good news?
That blind loyalty won't last long, now that the Republicans have finally unveiled the second version of their Trumpcare plan.
Senate Republicans, who for seven years have promised a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, took a major step on Thursday toward that goal, unveiling a bill to make deep cuts in Medicaid and end the law’s mandate that most Americans have health insurance.
For as Obama has pointed out, the new bill is fundamentally mean.
“The Senate bill, unveiled today, is not a health care bill,” Mr. Obama wrote on his Facebook page. “It’s a massive transfer of wealth from middle-class and poor families to the richest people in America. It hands enormous tax cuts to the rich and to the drug and insurance industries, paid for by cutting health care for everybody else.”
And even the dumbest Trump supporters should be able to understand this...
Or this mother's desperate story.
Without health care coverage through Medicaid, Kaden might not be alive. With President Trump and Republicans in the White House threatening to slash more than $1 trillion from Medicaid — the program that Kaden and I depend on for coverage — my worries have gone from how we’ll manage our conditions to whether we’ll survive them.
There will be many more protests like this one.
And when his loyal supporters finally realize they've been betrayed.
They will turn on Trump with a fury.
And his 2020 dreams will go up in smoke...
