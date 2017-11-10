The Pee Tape Story Comes Back To Haunt Donald Trump

It's been almost a year since Donald Trump was presented with a top secret dossier, that included an unsubstantiated report that he was being blackmailed by the Russians.
The chiefs of America’s intelligence agencies last week presented President Obama and President-elect Donald J. Trump with a summary of unsubstantiated reports that Russia had collected compromising and salacious personal information about Mr. Trump, two officials with knowledge of the briefing said.
After allegedly being secretly taped holding a sex party in his hotel room with a group of Russian prostitutes.
And getting them to urinate on a bed that had been used by Barack and Michelle Obama.
Trump vehemently denied the story, claiming it was pure fiction.
But now the so called Pee Tape story has come back to haunt him.
After Keith Schiller, his former security chief, testified that Trump was indeed offered to romp with in his hotel room.
President Trump’s longtime director of security told House investigators this week that a foreigner offered to send five women to Trump’s hotel room during his visit to Moscow in November 2013.
Keith Schiller told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he rejected the offer from the man, who appeared to be Russian or Ukranian, according to two people familiar with the discussion. He quickly dismissed what appeared to be a suggestion of procuring prostitutes for Trump, they said.
But said he rejected the offer and so did Trump.
But then this happened.
Schiller then dropped Trump off at his hotel room, stood outside the door for a while, and eventually left. Beyond that point he could not account for the goings-on in Trump’s hotel room, but the sources told NBC that Schiller professed to be “confident” that nothing had happened.
And when I think of Trump alone in his hotel room....
And knowing what kind of man he is...
I don't blame some people for jumping to conclusions...
Schiller declined for Trump.
Schiller told Trump, who laughed.
Trump went to bed.
Schiller went to bed.
Schiller can’t say what happened after that.
And I'm not surprised I felt like this back then...
And I'm also not surprised that Robert Mueller was interested in finding out more about what might have happened that night in Moscow.
Ever since the dossier came to light in January, Trump and his allies have repeatedly insisted that it is a complete work of fiction. He told The New York Times this summer that the dossier "was totally made-up stuff." In a series of tweets earlier this year, Trump said the memos were written by a "failed spy" who had relied on "totally made-up facts by sleazebag political operatives."
Because somehow it seems less like fiction than it did before, and one thing is for sure.
The more you know about the monster Trump, the less you can trust him.
And the more he disgusts you...
