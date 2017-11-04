Saturday, November 04, 2017
The Day Andrew Scheer Revealed His Inner Monster
Let nobody say I didn't warn them that Andrew Scheer is a dangerous religious fanatic.
For I've been trying to drive home that simple point for months.
Trying to warn Canadians that Scheer is a such a religious extremist that he is quite capable of tearing this country apart.
Or do anything to try to smear Justin Trudeau.
And now at last I can rest my case.
For now it's only too clear that Scheer is trying to start nothing less than a religious war.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for praising Gov. Gen. Julie Payette in the wake of Payette's suggestion that "divine intervention" did not play a role in the creation of life on Earth.
"It is extremely disappointing that the prime minister will not support Indigenous peoples, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Christians and other faith groups who believe there is truth in their religion," Scheer said in a statement posted to Facebook.
"Respect for diversity includes respect for the diversity of religious beliefs, and Justin Trudeau has offended millions of Canadians with his comments."
And for no good or decent reason...
For it should be obvious to any sane person that Julie Payette is not mocking religion.
Speaking at a science conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, Payette stressed the need for greater public awareness of scientific knowledge and noted, with some incredulity, that certain unscientific beliefs persist, including astrology and skepticism about climate change.
She also made a reference to religious belief. "We are still debating and still questioning whether life was a divine intervention or whether it was coming out of a natural process let alone, oh my goodness, a random process," Payette said.
She is merely defending rational thought and science, at a time in world history when both are under attack.
And so is Justin Trudeau.
Asked about the Governor General's statements on Thursday, Trudeau offered a general statement of support.
"We are a government grounded in science. Canadians are people who understand the value of science and knowledge as a foundation for the future of our country," he said.
Who is a better leader and a better Canadian than Scheer or Schmear could ever hope to be.
And the idea that any of this should be controversial is, as Jamie Carroll points out, simply beyond belief.
This week, Canada’s new Governor General was chastised by certain … let’s just call them ‘regressive’ … elements of the chattering classes who claimed to be appalled that she had the audacity to step out from behind her vice-regal privilege to announce that she believes the world is not flat.
Well, holy hannah. Has the sky fallen yet? Did the sun still rise in the east?
For only Scheer and his Con oil pimps and climate change deniers could be offended by this:
“Can you believe that still today in learned society, in houses of government, unfortunately, we’re still debating and still questioning whether humans have a role in the Earth warming up, or whether even the Earth is warming up, period?”
Or be surprised that a woman as accomplished as Julie Payette should think or act differently...
Asking Mme. Payette — or anyone with her background — to stop extolling the importance of facts in science and public debate is less like asking Mme. Adrienne Clarkson to not support the arts … and more like asking Mme. Michaëlle Jean to not be black. Science is central to Mme. Payette’s nature. Asking her to remain tight-lipped while the Flat Earth Society has the floor is simply not on.
And as for Scheer's claim that Justin Trudeau is "offending diversity" it couldn't be more obscene...
When that deranged religious fanatic, is a grotesque misogynist, a bigot who kisses the ass of people like Ezra Levant, a man who would put his religion and his ideology before the lives of Canadians, as well as a filthy homophobe who believes that gay people are "abhorrent."
And is for all those reasons, and many others, unfit to be the leader of a Canadian political party.
Scheer has only been Con leader for just over five months, and already he has turned our parliament into a Con sewer, and is trying to start a religious war in this country.
Imagine what he might do if he is given more time.
And then fight him, fight him, fight him.
Don't let him win...
