Saturday, November 11, 2017
Remembrance Day 2017
It's Remembrance Day 2017, and a time to remember all those who fought and died for our country.
A time to remember my fighting grandfathers...
Who survived the war but were marked by it forever.
And give thanks that this year we'll also take a moment to remember this young soldier.
Cpl. Michael David Abel, the son of this years's Silver Cross mother, who fought and died in a war most Canadians would rather forget.
A soldier whose regiment went down with him, after a terrible incident that shamed us all.
And who didn't die heroically, but was shot accidentally by a friend.
But whose death serves to remind us of all the other soldiers who lost their lives far from the battlefield.
Like most of the Canadian flyers buried in this small cemetery in the north of Scotland...
Who were learning to fly bombers at a nearby RAF base, only to have their planes go down in the misty highlands...
But I who tend their graves every summer consider them all heroes, for volunteering to fight for Canada.
Even though so many were so young...
And knew that they could be killed before they had a chance to really live, or love, or do all the things we take for granted.
Along with the freedom they died defending.
So today like so many other Canadians, I will pause a moment to remember them.
Raise my head out of the muck the fascists of today would have me live in, think of nobler things.
Vow to die happily for freedom and Canada should my turn ever come.
And let the words of the Canadian doctor Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae, written in poppies, pay tribute to them all...
