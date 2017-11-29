Justin Trudeau and the LGBT Apology

When I heard that Justin Trudeau was going to deliver an apology to LGBT Canadians I arranged to get the day off.
I wanted to watch all the speeches, and hear what the survivors had to say about those dark times when gay people had no rights, and were treated like criminals.
But I wasn't sure how I might react.
Would I be moved like Justin? Or would I explode with anger at those stories of injustice?
So when I finally watched the speeches yesterday I was surprised by my reaction...
I was moved by the occasion, I thought Trudeau's speech was great.
I thought Andrew Scheer also delivered a good one.
Even though that religious fanatic was and remains part of the problem.
With a record of opposing each and every gay rights bill ever to come before Parliament.
And the Cons are, and always will be, the Bigot Party of Canada.
But my overwhelming reaction to the historic apology was a mixture of anger and sadness.
Anger over the way so many gay lives were so casually ruined, while so many people looked on and did nothing.
Sadness over the fact that so many of those victims didn't live to hear their country say sorry.
And of course, both sadness and anger that I could still be killed tomorrow, in a country where hate crimes are out of control.
Police-reported hate crimes in Canada rose in 2016 for the third year in a row, and became much more violent, according to new data from Canada's national statistical agency.
And no group of Canadians is attacked more violently than the LGBT community.
The most violent hate crimes targeted sexual orientation. There were 176 police-reported hate crimes against sexual orientation in 2016, an increase of 35 from 2015, spread across the country from British Columbia to Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec.
Almost three-quarters of hate crimes motivated by hatred of the victim's sexual orientation were violent, police data show, compared to 45 per cent targeting ethnicity and 27 per cent targeting religion.
Or has a greater percentage of its youth sleeping in the streets...
With about half of them thrown out of their own homes by their own parents just for being who they are.
While other gay kids are still being bullied to death in our schools...
Which is where I began my history of resistance, fighting for my life and the lives of others.
But despite all of the above, I'm proud of my country for doing the right thing at last.
I hope it will help give strength to the millions and millions of LGBT people all over the world who are still fighting for their freedom.
I'm proud and happy to have a Prime Minister like this one...
The best Prime Minister LGBT Canadians have ever known.
I'm grateful to all those who kept the candles burning during the darkest of times.
And until the day when we are all free, the struggle continues..
