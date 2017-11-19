Sunday, November 19, 2017
Is Donald Trump Losing His Marbles Again?
It's really good to know that the U.S. nuclear commander says he would resist an illegal order from Donald Trump.
The US armed forces could refuse an order from the President to launch a nuclear strike if is deemed illegal, the country's top defence officer has said.
Air Force General John Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, said he would reject any order from Donald Trump or any other president if it was not lawful.
And not just because it's reassuring that Trump might not be able to kill us all by hitting the wrong button.
But also because Trump's state of mind seems to be deteriorating again.
He keeps claiming that President Obama was never able to land in the Philippines because he wasn't wanted there.
Unlike Trump, whose relationship with that country's murderous president Rodrigo Duterte is blooming...
And at this rate the two men are going to have to find a hotel, or get married.
But the problem is that story about Obama not being able to land is just not true.
It is as CNN's Jake Tapper calls it, a complete fantasy.
You know, this planet is going to shake enough next year.
Scientists have warned there could be a big increase in numbers of devastating earthquakes around the world next year. They believe variations in the speed of Earth’s rotation could trigger intense seismic activity, particularly in heavily populated tropical regions.
We don't even know if British Columbia is going to be with us at this time next year.
So the last thing we need is a dotard in chief who can't tell the difference between fantasy and reality.
Mueller needs to hurry.
And the mad monster must be impeached before he kills us all...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment