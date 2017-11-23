Andrew Scheer's Shameful and Disgusting Alt-Right Day

By now it should be clear that Andrew Scheer and his Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall, are turning the Cons into an Alt-Right party.
A party of bigots and misogynists, more Trump-like than Canadian.
And in that regard, yesterday was a banner day.
For first Scheer was able to introduce his hand-picked Alt-Right MP Dane Lloyd.
A man whose Twitter slogan is "Fear God, Honour the King" and is one of the only 58-thousand people in the world followed by Donald Trump.
A brutish right-wing extremist whose Alt-Right views couldn't be more obvious and disgusting.
A Trumpkin who with his reactionary views and his Richard Spencer style haircut, would not look out of place at a rally like this one...
But then neither would Scheer.
Who as soon as he was finished introducing Dane Lloyd, made this his FIRST Question Period question:
A question about a teaching assistant at Laurier University, who was lectured by university authorities, for turning a class on writing and sentence structure into a debate on the views of Jordan Peterson...
A Canadian university professor and religious freak, who blames the problems of the world on "secular Marxists." And is a ghastly Alt-Right hero whose views on transexual Canadians and women couldn't be more appalling.
Just as Scheer's intervention couldn't be more disgusting.
For while the question of whether the teaching assistant should have been lectured for doing what she did is debatable, it's not something to be raised in the Commons.
And Scheer is in no position to weigh in on the matter.
Not when his views on LGBT and women's rights are so backward and barbarous...
And not when his
Albeit illiterate, is only designed to allow the most fanatical anti-abortionists to cover campuses with grotesque posters like these...
For as I've pointed out before, Scheer is just a dangerous religious fanatic and a low bigot...
Who is certifiably unfit to be the leader of any Canadian political party.
And the good news?
The millennial generation that will decide the next election has already made its views on Scheer absolutely clear...
And with a prime minister like this one...
Who will stand up for our CANADIAN values.
The Alt-Right Cons are doomed.
And if we fight for it hard enough.
The future belongs to us...
