Thursday, November 09, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Great Con Tax Smear
I made this little graphic yesterday to try to illustrate two points that I think need to be made, if we are still going to continue to call ourselves Canada.
Not some ratty repressive Banana Republic where Big Brother might feel at home.
And those points are:
One, Andrew Scheer is a grubby Con artist and liar who should be known as Andrew Schmear.
And two, guilt by association is the weapon of fascists.
Which to their eternal shame, our shabby Con media ignored, at least until now...
When Kady O'Malley defied the Big Schmear, and finally shoved some truth up his porky snout or up his you know what.
As yet (and keep in mind that this is being written on Wednesday, and could be made irrelevant by new information tomorrow) nothing in the latest batch of leaked records suggests that party money was involved in these overseas transactions. This was, as far as we can tell, all private family money, and not funds funneled from or to the Liberal war chest.
And while Bronfman has played a high-profile role in soliciting donations from party supporters, there’s nothing that points to any sort of cause-and-effect between his partisan passions and his investment strategies — which he has insisted did not rely on non-Canadian bank accounts to flourish.
With this being the bottom line:
Until there’s a clear line of collusion linking the prime minister or his party with the goings-on in the Cayman Islands, the rest of us might want to hold off on calling this a Liberal scandal, and focus our attention on finding out just how it happened, and what it would take to shut it down.
Furthermore, since the Liberal government is fighting tax evasion harder than any Canadian government before it, has already recovered $25 billion, and is going after even more.
The Prime Minister's statement that he is satisfied with what Stephen Bronfman told him, should in a democracy have no bearing on the CRA investigation.
The Liberal government will not say whether the Canada Revenue Agency is investigating top Liberal fundraiser Stephen Bronfman, despite the fact that the government has vowed to take a closer look at Canadians connected to the so-called ‘Paradise Papers’.
Saying nothing is NOT political interference, no matter what the Con haggis Lisa Raitt says:
“Specificity does matter in this case,” said Raitt, who added that Trudeau’s “political interference” sends a signal to investigators that there’s one rule for Liberals and another for everyone else. Raitt asked if Lebouthillier can confirm that Trudeau “pardoned” Bronfman of any wrongdoing.
On the contrary, it would be political interference if Trudeau did find out and reveal the names of anyone the CRA is investigating.
And since unlike American presidents, Canadian Prime Ministers don't pardon anyone. Dale Smith, one of the few decent members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery, is right:
Raitt is treating us like we are as stupid as her, you know the one who thought cancer was "sexy."
And as for the grubby political thug Pierre Poilievre, he is even more shameless for having the nerve to demand this:
Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said Trudeau had “already exonerated” Bronfman, sending a signal to the CRA he did nothing wrong. Poilievre urged Lebouthillier to send a directive to CRA officials to “ignore political interference in this case.”
After the way Stephen Harper and his Con gang used the CRA like a political weapon to go after their enemies...
So when the Scumbag in Chief Andrew Schmear claims that Trudeau's remarks are "inappropriate" he is just playing dirty political games...
Or playing God. Again.
Is that clear? Good.
Now will somebody please let this wretched old Trudeau hater know what's up and what's down.
Or ask him since he's a retired teacher what he thinks of this?
The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Ontario Teachers Pension Fund both use offshore tax havens to improve their returns and reduce their taxes. The pension funds say their offshore transactions are perfectly legal and raise no ethical issues.
Does he STILL approve of guilt by association?
Ask him whether he understands that the Cons are only smearing people like a pack of rabid ferrets because they're protected by parliamentary privilege?
And suggesting that people are criminals before they are even charged let alone convicted, as the Cons are doing, is as I said before, nothing less than the work of fascists.
Or maybe just ask that old dotard, who tried and failed to smear me about a month ago with the help of a bestial homophobe, and didn't even have the decency to apologize, whether he should really be blogging here.
So he can join that small band of other crazed Trudeau haters, and him and his good buddy Andrew Schmear can live happily ever after...
As for me, I know what side I'm on.
So nobody will ever find me shacking up with people like Scheer or Schmear.
Or ever accuse me of collaborating with the Cons.
This blog stands squarely on the side of the Great Canadian Resistance.
And I will fight the Cons and their depraved leader until the day they are destroyed.
Or end up in the place where they rightfully belong....
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con scumbags, The Death of Con Canada, The Great Con Tax Scam, The Paradise Papers
