Thursday, October 26, 2017
Why is the CBC Trying to Destroy the Trudeau Government?
I wonder how many Canadians can remember what Stephen Harper was planning to do to the CBC if he had been re-elected.
Because although it would have been bloody, the CBC clearly doesn't.
For how else can one explain the fact that along with Postmedia, it has been leading the Con media's attempt to bring down the Trudeau government.
And you might be surprised who's leading that charge.
No not the Big Oil hooker Rex Murphy, but "Mr Funny" Rick Mercer.
Who has been trying to blow up the government's attempt to make our tax system fairer for over a month, starting with this rant.
Which was followed by this skit...
And then this Halloween special...
And in case you didn't get Mercer's message, there was also this attack on Morneau AND the Ethics Commissioner.
Or whatever that was.
And all I can say is, thank goodness it's Mercer's last season, and I can hardly wait for the episode where he is apparently covered in peanut butter, and licked clean by 32 golden retrievers.
Because THAT might be funny.
Or at least funnier than Catherine Cullen screaming at Bill Morneau and all but accusing him of being a criminal...
On that late afternoon CBC Con comedy show Power and Politics.
But seriously, while I can understand why Mercer, who must have a lot of money saved up after 15 seasons on the air wants to hold on to as much as possible, as most rich people do.
And I know he wasn't pleased by the way the Liberals raised taxes on the wealthier members of society, almost as soon as they came to power.
Because I saw him complaining about that at Bill Morneau's Chinese Restaurant last November...
What I can't understand is why the CBC is leading the charge on taxes, when it depends on them to exist.
And why it seems so determined to bring down the Liberal government which gave them the money they needed to survive.
And replace it with another Con government which will finish the job Harper started...
Yup, it doesn't make sense to me, and I wonder if some of those CBC Cons will even know what hit them.
But then it's also so typical of the way some of the dotards and the precious snowflakes in this country carry on.
You know, the ones who go around complaining loudly that Trudeau is worse than Harper !!#@!!
And forget that old saying: those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it...
