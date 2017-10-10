Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Why I Started Portraying Donald Trump As A Hog
I must admit I was intrigued, when Donald Trump told reporters that he was not surprised that the Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had been accused of being a sexual predator.
And I wondered why he wasn't surprised.
Until I remembered that it's almost a year to the day that I started portraying Trump as a hog.
And that of course, one rich sexual predator would recognize another.
Donald Trump bragged in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women during a 2005 conversation caught on a hot microphone, saying that “when you’re a star, they let you do it,” according to a video obtained by The Washington Post.
I also remember how disgusted I was by the master of Mar-a-Lago's non-apology...
And how I was sure that his treatment of women would be the main reason he wouldn't be elected president.
And how when I realized that the hog might still become president, I felt like Robert De Niro did.
Who put out this video at that time...
But now that Trump is president, one thing I'm not surprised about is how the Republican's Guide to Presidential Etiquette has fallen on hard times.
Republicans used to care a lot about how a president comports himself, and whether he acts at all times with the dignity his station demands.
But hey, that was then! In 2017, there’s a whole new bar for tolerable conduct by the commander in chief. Our original guide catalogued several dozen examples. Almost five months later, it’s clear that an update is necessary.
This expanded list is meant to ensure that Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and other congressional Republicans never forget what they now condone in a president.
Because that's what happens when you have a hog as a leader.
But now that we know he is a hog, and that he has no manners or class.
And we have at least a partial list of the women who claim they were assaulted by the porky one.
All I want to know now, is when will that bestial sexual predator be sent to the place where he belongs?
And failing that, will he please be treated in the next election.
In the manner he deserves...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment