Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Andrew Scheer's Sad and Disappointing Saguenay Adventure
Oh no. Poor Andrew Scheer must have been so disappointed. I'm sure he had high hopes of winning yesterday's by-election in the Saguenay.
Especially after asking the Madonna at Cap Trinité for some divine intervention.
But sadly for that creepy religious fanatic, she wasn't interested.
And neither were the voters.
Who clearly prefer somebody a little more secular, and a lot less monstrous.
And instead handed Justin Trudeau a stunning victory.
Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have pulled off a stunning upset, winning a federal byelection in the heartland of Quebec nationalism. Liberal Richard Hébert has won the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean, a riding held by the Tories since 2007 and once the home base of sovereigntist champion and one-time premier Lucien Bouchard.
It's a devastating blow for the Cons who once had a lock on the seat, and also a blow for the NDP who won less than half the votes they won last time.
Which suggests to me at least, that Jagmeet Singh could easily lose all the seats the NDP presently hold in Quebec.
So even if he does pick up a few seats in Ontario and B.C., they probably won't be enough to prevent the Trudeau Liberals from winning another turbocharged majority.
Or at the very least give them a blueprint for success in 2019.
With a gain of 20.2 points over the Liberals' performance in the riding in 2015, Hébert more than doubled his party's support. With the exception of a 25-point gain in the Fort McMurray–Athabasca byelection of 2014, that is the biggest byelection swing towards his party that Trudeau has experienced as leader.
Winning in rural, francophone Quebec — Lac-Saint-Jean was the Liberals' worst riding in Quebec in 2015, it is now their 29th best out of 78 — sends a signal that the party can make up for losses elsewhere in 2019's federal election.
Which of course would be a huge disappointment for Scheer and our ghastly Con media, who have been attacking the Trudeau Liberals like a pack of rabid rats...
For although this victory gave them something to celebrate.
The Conservatives have held onto another long-time Tory riding, however; Dane Lloyd has easily won a byelection in the Edmonton riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland with 77 per cent of the vote. The riding is prime Conservative turf, left vacant after former cabinet minister and interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose quit politics to join a Washington-based think tank.
Don't expect them to celebrate long.
Not when they are sure to be grilled about why they didn't do more to stop an alt-right bozo, with a Richard Spencer haircut, from becoming a Con MP.
Because you can be sure that Dane Lloyd will be a gift that keeps on giving.
And his victory tells you all you need to know about the kind of party the Cons are becoming.
You know, my buddy Sébastien hails from the Kingdom of the Saguenay, and when he first took me up there to meet his family and friends, I was a bit concerned about how I might be received in what was then a separatist bastion.
Yikes, don't shoot, I'm a separatist from Scotland!!!!!!
But the locals turned out to be friendly, the place was really beautiful.
And I'm sure it never looked more beautiful than it must look today...
