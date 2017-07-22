Saturday, July 22, 2017
The Traitor Cons and the Trudeau Derangement Syndrome
As you know, I believe that the decision by Andrew Scheer's Cons to take their campaign against the Khadr settlement to the U.S. on the eve of the NAFTA talks, can only be described as treason.
So I'm glad to see that even some in the Con media agree.
Conservatives are entitled to object to the Liberal government’s $10.5 million payment to Omar Khadr, even to make as much political hay of it as they can. But taking their quarrel to the United States is a little too close to treason in these sensitive times.
But don't expect Scheer to agree.
Because he's not sorry.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer brushed off suggestions that his party's campaign denouncing the Trudeau government's apology and payout to Omar Khadr in the U.S. media will negatively impact upcoming NAFTA negotiations.
"The only person that's trying to make a link between those two issues is Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party," Scheer told reporters in Ottawa. "It's so clear why they are doing this because they realize they are so offside with the overwhelming majority of Canadians."
And the reason he's not sorry is because he's as Canadian as a three dollar bill.
And the traitor Cons are still the party of Stephen Harper...
He's still calling the shots...
And as we all know, Great Ugly Leader has always suffered from a severe case of Justin Trudeau Derangement Syndrome (JTDS).
A feverish obsession to destroy Trudeau which exceeded the bounds of depravity, and took this country to a very dark place.
But as we also all know ended badly for not so Great Leader, when his JTDS became so acute he had to be wheeled out of office.
And no doubt because he was so humiliated by the man he claimed over and over again was "Just Not Ready."
He is clearly still bitter...
And dangerous.
As is his faithful disciple Andrew Scheer, who conceals his inner Harper behind a Ted Bundy smile.
For like his mentor Harper, he will always put his party, and his god, before his country.
And the good news?
Poll after poll keeps proving the Cons and other Trudeau-haters to be losers.
“Despite a series of difficult decisions by the federal government, we find little evidence that Canadians feel any worse about the government today than they did in May. The government’s approval rating is up slightly, its share of the vote remains stronger than it received at the last election, and most Canadians are feeling good about their current and future economic prospects.
The Liberal Party’s electoral coalition of young, urban and suburban middle-class voters, new Canadians plus well-educated Boomers remains intact.
Trudeau is more popular than he was on the day he was elected, even in places like British Columbia...
While the Cons are not only losing the present, they're losing the future.
A striking generational divide is evident in our latest numbers: the Liberals have a strong lead among Millenials and Gen X voters. The Conservatives are competitive with the Liberals among Baby Boomers and those in the Silent Generation.
And for that we must thank Stephen Harper for leading his Cons into the Valley of Death and Treason.
You know, while travelling in Europe I have been astounded at the positive way Canadians are now viewed thanks to Justin Trudeau.
So it feels really good to return to return to a country where he is Prime Minister.
And with the support of the new and rising generation.
Will almost certainly be Prime Minister for a long long time...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment