Friday, July 21, 2017
Why Are The Cons Trying To Destroy Canadian Jobs?
The other day I accused Stephen Harper of acting in a treasonous manner, by trashing his country in Trump's America for crass political purposes.
But now his filthy Harper Party has taken that traitorous behaviour one foul step further.
By threatening to destroy tens of thousands of Canadian jobs.
For as Canada and the U.S. prepare to renegotiate the NAFTA deal, the last thing we need are grubby Cons like Peter Kent selling us out to Donald Trump, like Neville Chamberlain sold out Europe to Adolph Hitler.
By trying to whip up hatred against the Trudeau government.
Conservative foreign affairs critic Peter Kent penned a scathing op-ed in the Wall Street Journal he says in order to educate the American public about the Omar Khadr case, while also blasting the federal government’s decision to issue an apology and a reported $10.5-million settlement to the former child soldier and Guantanamo Bay detainee.
And inflame the maniac in the White House...
While the ghastly Con hog Michelle Rempel makes an absolute fool out of herself on the Fox News network...
Rempel told host Tucker Carlson Monday night that “most Canadians are absolutely outraged about this” and accused the Liberals of making the decision “in a vacuum” while MPs were away for the summer.
Looking like a stooge, and lying like a thief.
“This is not, like, a partisan political issue,” Rempel said. “This is something that people who actually voted for this government are going, ‘I’m not comfortable with this.’”
And even though Trudeau correctly points out that the NAFTA talks are too important for cheap partisanship.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement is "too important" for partisanship, after federal Conservatives went on a crossborder campaign to criticize the Liberal government for paying $10.5-million to former GuaAndntanamo detainee Omar Khadr.
The traitor-in-chief Andrew Scheer is vowing to continue that dirty game.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer vowed Thursday to keep up his party's condemnation of the settlement, saying any negative outcome resulting from the Khadr payout lies with the government.
But then why should anybody be surprised?
When that sinister religious fanatic has no shame either, and is about as Canadian as a three dollar bill...
And the good news?
If the traitor Cons were hoping to hurt Justin Trudeau by hurting their own people, it's just not working.
Canadians are not happy about paying Omar Khadr $10.5-million, but they’re not yet ready toss the Justin Trudeau government out over this issue, according to newly released polling data from Campaign Research.
An Angus Reid survey conducted over the same time frame as the Campaign Research one found 71 per cent disapproved of the government’s settlement with Mr. Khadr.
However, the same Campaign Research survey found the popularity of the Liberal government and other parties mostly unchanged from a month earlier. The Liberals were favoured by 40 per cent of respondents, up one point from a similar survey done in June. The Conservatives were at 31 per cent, compared to 30 per cent a month before. The New Democrats were at 19 per cent, where Campaign Research polling has had them for the last several months.
“It appears that the Khadr controversy failed to galvanize public opinion of the prime minister and the government as some thought it might,” Campaign Research CEO Eli Yufest said in a release.
The people it seems still prefer Justin Trudeau.
And so much for Michelle Rempel's claim that we are all Trumplings...
And the even better news?
If Rempel and her creamy Cons keep beating that hollow drum, they risk overplaying their hand, and damaging their party beyond recognition.
And since I don't think they can stop, for they are political perverts, and they are traitors.
We have them where we want them.
And we ARE going to destroy them...
Labels: Con traitors, Donald Trump. NAFTA, Michelle Rempel, Peter Kent, Stephen Harper, The Death of Con Canada
