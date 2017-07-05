Omar Khadr and the Day of Justice

I've written many posts about the case of Omar Khadr. I consider the way that Canadian child soldier was treated by his own government to be one of the worst legal travesties in modern Canadian history.
And one that should shame us all.
So I'm glad to see that he is finally going to get some justice.
And as usual, I am disgusted by the reaction of Cons like Jason Kenney.
"Odious. Confessed terrorist who assembled and planted the same kind of IEDs that killed 97 Canadians to be given $10 million by Justin Trudeau," the former federal immigration minister under Stephen Harper tweeted.
The jelly belly bigot who wouldn't know what justice was if it jumped up and bit him.
Disgusted too by the sinister Con propaganda machine.
Meet Canada’s newest multi-millionaire – Omar Khadr. https://t.co/u0o92v7aZ0#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/feSbhFt7Hp— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) July 4, 2017
And all those other Canadians who should know better, who hate Khadr because they hate his family. What?
And can't seem to understand that the settlement is the penalty for failing to respect the laws of this country.
“Odious” was the word used by Jason Kenney, the current Alberta Progressive Conservative Party leader and former federal minister, to describe a $10.5-million settlement for Omar Khadr. Yet at the time Mr. Kenney was a minister of the Crown, the lawyers dispatched by the federal government kept losing.
That’s important because of what is really at play in the Khadr case now: liability. The Crown was on the hook.
Or that Khadr is going to be paid because his rights were violated, according to a unanimous ruling by our Supreme Court.
"The deprivation of [Khadr's] right to liberty and security of the person is not in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice," the court ruled.
"The interrogation of a youth detained without access to counsel, to elicit statements about serious criminal charges while knowing that the youth had been subjected to sleep deprivation and while knowing that the fruits of the interrogations would be shared with the prosecutors, offends the most basic Canadian standards about the treatment of detained youth suspects."
And that while that ruling referred to something that happened when the Liberals were in power.
Stephen Harper only made matters worse by keeping the young Canadian in a place like Guantanamo, with a zeal that bordered on depravity.
For crass political purposes...
And his filthy Cons couldn't be more hypocritical.
Conservatives are now in high dudgeon. But they should be familiar with both the 2010 ruling and a related judgment by the Supreme Court in 2008 that dealt with Khadr's access to documents.
Conservatives should also be aware of their own precedent for such compensation: it was Stephen Harper's government that agreed to pay $10 million to Maher Arar in 2007, acknowledging the Canadian government's actions may have led to his torture by Syrian officials in 2002.
As for me, after writing about this case for so many years I don't have much to say except this:
(1) I don't believe that Omar Khadr threw the grenade that killed Sgt. Christopher Speer. Not when he was riddled with shrapnel from two air strikes and blinded, before he was shot twice in the back. And the Pentagon did its best to cover up what could be a death by so-called friendly fire.
(2) Sgt. Speer was not a medic. There are no medics in the Special Forces, just regular soldiers with some training in first aid. So stop trying to turn him into Florence Nightingale.
(3) Speer's death was tragic, as are all violent deaths, but his widow has no right to sue Khadr for something that happened on a battlefield. Or get a penny of his money as the shabby Harper clone Andrew Scheer claims she does.
Canadians know this is wrong. If Omar Khadr is truly sorry for what he did, he'll give every cent to Tabitha Speer and her two children. https://t.co/9teL8elh9M— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) July 4, 2017
Once again for crass political purposes.
And lastly but most importantly, Omar Khadr was a child soldier, and never should have been jailed and tortured in a place like Guantanamo.
According to the U.N. Protocol on the Treatment of Child Soldiers he should have been rehabilitated not punished.
Canada was the first country to sign that protocol, and the first one to violate it. That was the original sin.
Aaron Wherry is right:
Omar Khadr stands as a reminder that the unjust treatment of a person — any person — can prove very costly.
And if the Cons and their bestial supporters don't understand that they can choke in their own bile or their own bigotry.
And call the Karma Police...
And now I'm off to Europe, Paris, London, and then the Scottish highlands.
I'm glad to get away from North America for a while. Sometimes these days the stench of Cons and Trudeau haters and Trumpanzees can be overwhelming.
But where I'm going the air is always fresh.
And I'll be back blogging as soon as I can...
