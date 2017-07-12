Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Justin Trudeau, Omar Khadr, and the Monster Stephen Harper
I've been having too much of a good time sailing and fishing in the north of Scotland to keep up with what has been happening in Canada.
But everywhere I go, as soon as people find out I'm a Canadian, they can't wait to tell me how much they admire Justin Trudeau.
And how they wish he was their prime minister.
So you can imagine how shocked I was to find out that Trudeau is in trouble back home.
For having done the right and decent thing in the case of Omar Khadr.
Most Canadians think the government’s settlement with Omar Khadr was wrong. And if anything is fuelling that anger, it’s the belief that Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government had other options, but chose to pay.
And find out as well, that the monstrous leader most responsible for that settlement is back...
Along with his ghastly family...
Who are now pimping for the sleazy Ezra Levant.
Which couldn't be more obscene considering that Omar Khadr almost certainly didn't kill anyone, and was himself the victim of a war crime.
And any Canadians who think that a child as badly wounded as he was should have been tortured and held in a place like Guantanamo, should have their heads examined.
Or as Michael Harris writes, cut their pathetic mouth-foaming.
A lot has been written about the apology and compensation the Trudeau government has given to Omar Khadr – much of it hysterical and inflammatory.
It has also been shamelessly political, wallowing in the same cesspool of division and hate-mongering that characterized the previous government on a range of issues, including immigration, First Nations and environmentalists.
To those who are horrified about the amount of money Khadr received, I have another question: Where were you when the Harper government was blowing $5 million of taxpayer money in legal fees to keep from paying Khadr anything?
For it is indeed the price of grinding a citizen's rights into dust. And if Stephen Harper was a depraved political leader...
Former PM Stephen Harper’s hopelessly self-interested critique of what the new government has done in the Khadr case clearly demonstrates one thing: Harper and his party remain frozen in their northern Republican block of ideological ice. That blue, solidly-frozen face beside Harper is Andrew Scheer. He is proving to be about as new as taxes.
So is the sinister religious fanatic Andrew Scheer.
Andrew Scheer says the Conservative Opposition will force a debate in the House of Commons on the Liberal government’s payout to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr.
“We’re going to force every Liberal in the House to take a stand,” he said to applause. “It will be simple: Do you support paying a self-confessed terrorist over $10 million or do you stand with the common sense of millions of Canadians? Justin Trudeau will have to stand and defend it.”
For he too could not be more disgusting...
That's how low Canada has fallen.
And let's be clear, hatred is a Con value.
And unless Scheer and his Harperites and Trudeau haters are defeated once and for all.
They will destroy our country.
And all I can say is thank goodness I am far away, where the Scottish highlands meet the North Sea.
And the air is so much fresher and cleaner these days, than it is in my grubby old Canada...
