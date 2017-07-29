Saturday, July 29, 2017
The Many Lies and Scheer Nonsense of Andrew Scheer
Andrew Scheer may be the new leader of the religious right in Canada, but he seems to have as much respect for the Ten Commandments, as he does for our Canadian values.
Especially the commandment that instructs him to "not bear false witness".
So I'm glad to see that somebody has challenged this obscene article in the Toronto Star.
Blown the halo off his head, wiped his satanic smile off his face.
And exposed him as a creepy monster, who lies like a thief.
Scheer’s article is full of misinformation, first advanced by the Harper government even after the Supreme Court — with a majority of Conservative appointees — unanimously ruled both in 2008 and 2010 that Khadr’s rights had been egregiously violated both by the illegal (according to the U.S. Supreme Court) “courts” in Guantanamo Bay, and by Canadian officials who interviewed Khadr.
Lies about the Supreme Court decisions.
Scheer writes that the Supreme Court never ordered the government to pay for Khadr’s illegal imprisonment and torture. But compensation was not the issue before the Supreme Court. It was whether Khadr’s rights were violated (they were) and whether Khadr should be repatriated (he should). In spite of the Supreme Court’s strong recommendation that Khadr be repatriated in 2010, the Harper government refused to repatriate him.
Lies about the actions of the monstrous Harper regime...
Rapes the human rights of a young Canadian like a beast out of hell...
Scheer never mentions that Canada, under Harper, neglected its international obligations to treat Khadr as a child soldier, nor that there is no credible evidence that Khadr was responsible for the death of U.S. Delta Force soldier Sgt. Christopher Speer. In fact, it is just as likely that Speer was killed by friendly fire. Because much of the evidence has been destroyed by the illegal regime in Guantanamo, we will never know. Nevertheless, Scheer refers to Christopher Speer as “Khadr’s victim.”
Blows the Pentagon, like a hooker or a traitor.
And twists the choice facing Justin Trudeau like only a Con could.
Finally, Scheer claims the current government had a choice not to pay Khadr, and it would have been more sensible to fight the liability battle in court. I have not read of a single lawyer who claims that, under such a scenario, Khadr might have received less than the $10.5 million (half of which went to pay legal fees).
Most lawyers who have written on the subject estimate that a prolonged lawsuit would likely have resulted in a settlement significantly higher than $10.5 million, not counting the additional millions the government would have spent fighting such a case. Yes, the government had the choice to keep fighting a clear losing battle in court. Some choice.
Who would have Trudeau wash his hands like Pontius Pilate, and let the mob take out its rabid rage on our precious Supreme Court.
So Scheer could also dishonour it, like his filthy leader once did...
And for that, and all his other crimes against Canada, so deserves this verdict:
In a vibrant democracy, we hold out politicians to account to tell the truth, no matter how inconvenient, and to act honourably to correct false narratives. It is clear that Andrew Scheer has neither the honour nor the integrity to do either. So much for a principled Conservative movement in 2017.
Andrew Scheer is a sinister religious fanatic, without an ounce of human decency in his body.
And when he calls himself a Christian, he is in my opinion guilty of blasphemy.
You know, in a recent interview he said he likes to watch the TV series The Walking Dead...
And I have to admit I consider that an inspired choice.
For it is what his Cons have become, and where that creepy monster truly belongs...
